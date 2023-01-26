Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan’s film gets off to a strong start; Bollywood is finally a big hit!





Much revolved around Shah Rukh Khan’s first film in four years, “Pathaan.” Not only was it significant for the superstar who had seen a string of box office duds, culminating in the disastrous ‘Zero’ (2018), ‘Pathaan’ rose to prominence for the potential it held in the revival of the Bollywood box office, which was again spoiled. by big budget flops. ‘Pathaan’ is expected to have earned in the range of Rs 50 crore nett. According to business analytics site, Sacnilk, advance bookings indicated a collection of Rs 45 crore, but walk-in audiences spread joy, as Pathaans’ box office collection shifted around Rs 50 crore plus on opening day. The site said the figures could reach Rs 55 crore. In this case, “Pathaan” would pick up the Hindi version of KGF 2 which fetched Rs 53.95 crore on its first day. final figures are yet to be released. Whether it outperforms ‘KGF 2’ or not, ‘Pathaan’ is most certainly likely to score the biggest opening for a film released during a working day. It was released midweek on January 25, which was a Wednesday. Another thing to keep in mind is that Pathaan, like many other Bollywood movies, has defied boycott calls. Many films, including Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, have fallen prey to boycott calls, but Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ has still managed to rack up a tremendous box office collection. Meanwhile, social media was flooded with reactions to “Pathaan”. While Shah Rukh Khan fans can be seen dancing and rejoicing inside theaters as screenings take place, videos abound on social media as critics have given the spy thriller a boost. That’s not to say there haven’t been negative reviews. Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukones ‘Pathaan’ has received its fair share of negative reviews and videos of it are also plentiful on social media. But all things considered, Bollywood finally seems to have achieved a big hit in “Pathaan.” Also Read: Pathaan Twitter Review: Shah Rukh Khan Has a Powerful Punch, Says Twitterati Also Read: ‘Pathaan’ Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-Star Breaks Advance Booking Records; No. shows increased by 300

