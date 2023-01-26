Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account restored after permanent ban





Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter after being permanently banned from the platform nearly two years ago. Ranaut, who had often been called out for her vitriolic posts, was taken off the platform in May 2021 for an inflammatory post about West Bengal election results. His is among thousands of other previously banned accounts, including that of former US President Donald Trump, which were reactivated after Tesla boss Elon Musk bought the social media giant in October for $44 billion. of dollars. “Hello everyone, nice to be back here,” Ranaut tweeted on Tuesday before writing a thread calling India’s film industry “rude” and obsessed with money. Ranaut, the award-winning star of 2013 Queen and 2015 Tanu marries Manu’s returnhad sparked controversy over his outspoken social media presence and frequent feuds with other actors and filmmakers. She is also a strong supporter of Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ranaut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. Getty Images In May 2021, Ranaut, 35, sent out a tweet urging Modi to show the strength he showed in the early 2000s to tame outgoing West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Violence had erupted in West Bengal after national election results revealed Banerjee would retain power for another term, defeating Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the tweet, the actress appeared to be referring to the 2002 Gujarat riots when, during Modi’s reign as chief minister, a communal riot broke out between Hindus and Muslims. More than 1,044 people died in the three-day riots, the majority of them Muslims. Twitter said Ranaut violated the platform’s policies on hateful conduct and abusive behavior. “We have made it clear that we will take strong enforcement action against behavior that may cause offline harm. The linked account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter’s Rules, specifically our Hateful Conduct Policy and our abusive behavior policy,” a Twitter representative said. NDTV. “As explained in our abusive behavior policy, you may not engage in targeted harassment of anyone or encourage others to do so. We consider abusive behavior to be an attempt to harass, intimidate or silence someone else’s voice. Ranaut had also attacked pop superstar Rihanna for tweeting about mass protests by farmers in India, calling the singer “crazy” and farmers “terrorists” for opposing new farm laws. Twitter’s reinstatement of Ranaut came as Twitter and other social media platforms came under fire for obeying a government order to block links to a BBC documentary about Modi’s role in the deadly sectarian riots of 2002. Activists have particularly criticized Twitter’s pullout since Musk described himself as an “absolutist” on free speech and accused the platform’s former owner of pandering to US government content demands. Additional AFP report Updated: January 26, 2023, 05:32

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2023/01/26/bollywood-actress-kangana-ranauts-twitter-account-reinstated-following-permanent-ban/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos