Latest news missing from Julian Sands: Sheriff’s Office provides update on search for missing actor





Julian Sands: Who is the British Hollywood actor missing in California? Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email California authorities say the search for Julian Sands will continue only by air. San Bernardino County Sheriffs Departmentposted an updateOn Wednesday night, it was US time to say helicopters were continuing to search the San Gabriel Mountains for any signs of the missing British actor. California Highway Patrols Valley Division Air Operations was brought in to assist the search using a device capable of detecting reflective materials and, in some cases, credit cards, the sheriff’s office said. Meanwhile, Julian Sands’ brother Nick has said he knows in my heart his brother is no longer alive as the search for the missing British actor nears its second week. However, sibling rivalry being what it is, it would be like him to walk out of there and prove me wrong, Nick said in comments to his local Yorkshire newspaper, theCraven Herald. Sands was reported missing Jan. 13, prompting a major search and rescue effort by the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, an official statement from the sheriff’s office said further search of higher ground for Sands is still not possible due to poor conditions. Last week, the Sands family released the last known footage of him mountaineering, telling The Independent: This is how he would like to be seen, doing what he loved most a heroic mountaineer. Key points Show last update



1674714217 RECAP: Ground search for Julian Sands suspended The search for missing actor Julian Sands in California’s San Gabriel Mountains is currently being conducted only by air, according to police. As the effort to find Sands neared its second week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said late Wednesday that ground searches in higher areas were no longer possible due to poor local weather conditions. Police shared photos of the helicopters still being used in the aerial search and said California Highway Patrols Valley Division Air Operations were brought in to help. The researchers use a RECCO device, a radar system that can detect matching RECCO reflectors worn by climbers on their clothing and bags, as well as other reflective surfaces such as electronics and sometimes even credit cards. We hope our [California Highway Patrol] partners, Hertzell & Calcutt officers, can identify an area where we can focus our search efforts, and we thank them for their assistance, read the latest police update, adding that additional information will be released as soon as they will be available. Sands, 65, was hiking in the Baldy Bowl area in the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles when he went missing on January 13. He has not been heard from since. Adam WithnallJanuary 26, 2023 6:23 a.m. 1674711056 Frances Fisher is the latest to send prayers Titanic The Fisher star shared his prayers in a response to the San Bernardino County Sheriffs tweet update on Wednesday, January 25. Please pray for Julian, the actor wrote in response to the news that the search for Sands would continue by air only. Tom MurrayJanuary 26, 2023 05:30 1674707456 Credit card detection technology used in Sands research In an update shared Wednesday, Jan. 25, authorities said they were using a Recco device to help find Sands. Recco technology can detect Recco reflective materials, electronic devices and, in some cases, credit cards, they said. Tom MurrayJanuary 26, 2023 04:30 1674703842 Who is Julian Sands? Julian Sands: Who is the British Hollywood actor missing in California? Tom MurrayJanuary 26, 2023 03:30 1674700256 A hiker who disappeared on the same mountain where Sands disappeared has been found A 75-year-old man, who went missing around 6 a.m. on Sunday, was found safe and sound on Tuesday afternoon. Jin Chung of North Hollywood suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was able to leave Mount Baldy with rescuers, ABC7 reported. Tom MurrayJanuary 26, 2023 02:30 1674696642 How long will the research continue? US authorities have previously said there is no deadline to call off the search for Julian Sands. Today (January 25) marks the 12th day since Sands disappeared. The San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department said the incident was still classified as a search and rescue operation. We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it will be safe for our ground crews, a department spokesperson said. Tom MurrayJanuary 26, 2023 1:30 a.m. 1674693042 Timeline of Julian Sands’ disappearance Here is a brief updated reminder: Operations to find actor Julian Sands intensify as federal agencies join the search (Ian West/PA) ” height=”726″ width=”982″ layout=”responsive” class=”i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Operations to find actor Julian Sands intensify as federal agencies join the search (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive) Everything you need to know as a search and rescue team continues their hunt for the British actor Inga ParkelJanuary 26, 2023 12:30 a.m. 1674691217 Search for Julian Sands continues only by air Helicopters continue to search California’s San Gabriel Mountains, training actor Julian Sands, but ground searches in higher areas are not possible due to poor conditions, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriffs Departmentposted an updateWednesday night US time to say the search would only continue by air as the search for Sands neared its second week. California Highway Patrols Valley Division Air Operations was brought in to assist the search using a device capable of detecting reflective materials and, in some cases, credit cards, the sheriff’s office said. Bevan HurleyJanuary 26, 2023 12:00 a.m. 1674689653 Search for Julian Sands continues by air only, sheriff’s office says In a Wednesday update, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office said the search for Julian Sands would continue by air only. San Bernardino County Sheriffs Departmentposted an updateWednesday night US time to say the search would only continue by air as the search for Sands neared its second week. California Highway Patrols Valley Division Air Operations were brought in to assist in the search using a device capable of detecting reflective materials and, in some cases, credit cards. The sheriff’s office said it hopes to be able to identify an area where we can focus our search efforts. Bevan HurleyJanuary 25, 2023 11:34 p.m. 1674689442 Old music videos of Julian Sands shared by fans As the search for the British actor continues, many fans have shared some of their favorite scenes of Sands from his past projects. Enjoy! Inga ParkelJanuary 25, 2023 11:30 p.m.

