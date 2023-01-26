“Reborn Rich” Actor Lee Sung Min Says Filming With Song Joong Ki Was Fun, Explains Why He Feels Sorry For His Daughter





‘reborn rich‘ actor Lee Sung Min appeared on ‘You quiz on the block‘ and talked about his life experiences, what it was like to film with Song Joong Kiand also why he feels sorry for his daughter. On January 25, actor Lee Sung Min appeared as a special guest on tvN’s talk show “You Quiz on the Block.” Yoo Jae Suk asked Lee Sung Min, “Did you think ‘Reborn Rich’ would be so successful?” to which he replied”I didn’t think it was a success or not, I was rather worried because I had to play a character much older than me.” The actor shared that filming with Song Joong Ki was also fun. Yoo Jae Suk drew attention to the many scenes that got a lot of attention, such as the scene where Jin Yang Cheol shows signs of delirium and the car accident scene with Song Joong Ki. Yoo Jae Suk asked, “In the drama “Reborn Rich”, Jin Yang Cheol’s delirious scene and the car accident scene attracted a lot of attention, and I heard that you devoted your whole body to filming these scenes. Wasn’t it difficult?” Lee Sung Min replied, “To be honest, I was shooting another drama while filming the delirium scene. I went back to the ‘Reborn Rich’ movie after a while while filming this scene. But it was fun. The car crash scene was actually filmed with the car parked and retouched using CG. Song Joong Ki and I just shook our bodies back and forth and pieces of glass were thrown at us.” After talking about the success of the drama and his acting career, Lee Sung Min also shared stories about the difficulties he encountered while continuing to act. He explained, “In fact, my wife asked me out first. She told me not to share this on TV, but I’m so grateful that I survived for 10 years until we could live a decent life.” Lee Sung Min then shared, “I’m really happy that we had our daughter, but she was not planned. It was hard for us to live, and I didn’t want to impose that on my child either. My daughter is very fond of meat and we had to move once. After the move, we had no more money. So we had no choice but to buy her 1,000 KRW (~$1 USD) thin pork belly to feed her.” He continued, “It is one of the rare moments of my life that is anchored in me. The three of us were eating at a really run down pork belly restaurant and put so many bean sprouts (which come out on the side) on the grill. In my head, all I can think is “we won’t have any money after this meal”. I still remember my wife’s grim facial expression at that time.” Yoo Jae Suk shed light on how Lee Sung Min takes good care of his juniors, and Lee Sung Min shared that he takes care of them because they remind him of the time he struggled when he was older. young. Finally, Lee Sung Min was asked, “Do you want to give yourself some advice when you were 20 or 30?” He shared, “I want to say to myself when I’m 20, ‘Cry all your heart out and don’t worry’ and to me, when I’m 30, I want to say ‘Don’t give up.’ I couldn’t get this far on my own.“

