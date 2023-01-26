Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Becomes First Bollywood Movie To Gross Rs 100 Crore At Global Box Office In One Day





Shah Rukh Khan really has the public on his side now, especially after everything that happened in the last year, and his four consecutive commercial underachievements. Back to starring roles after a hiatus of more than four years, Shah Rukh’s comeback film Pathane breaks box office records not only in India but also worldwide.

The film is expected to deliver the biggest ever opening day for a Hindi film in India, with around Rs 53 crore (Rs 55 crore including Tamil and Telugu releases). The first day gross of the film, according to Pinkvilla, is Rs 67 crore. The three national cinema chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – contributed almost 50% of the film’s opening day figures, accounting for Rs 27 crore. The film is expected to deliver an even bigger second day, due to the Republic Day holiday, which means it will surpass the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in two days. But the film has already passed this milestone all over the world. Pathaan earned around $4.5 million (Rs 36 crore) in overseas markets on the first day, meaning its global gross now stands at over Rs 102 crore. Box Office India estimates the global tally to be between Rs 100 crore and Rs 110 crore. Either way, Pathaan is now the first ever Hindi film to gross over Rs 100 crore worldwide on its first day of release. North America delivers over $1.5 million on day one, while the Gulf countries contribute around $1 million to the film’s international tally. Domestically, the film topped the War and Thugs of Hindostan day one totals, and that too outside of the holidays. There is a difference between net and gross box office collection. While the gross box office collection includes the money received from total movie ticket sales, the net is the gross minus any deductions made by the government like entertainment tax, service tax, etc. Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman Khan appears in a cameo as a character from the Tiger films, as YRF spy movie shared universe begins to take shape.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/pathaan-worldwide-box-office-collection-day-1-shah-rukh-khan-rs-100-crore-global-8405693/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos