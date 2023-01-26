



Pathaan Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan rewrites Bollywood history with Rs 100 Crore Gross on opening day Pathaan Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan’s film scores a stellar opening worldwide with over Rs 100 crore gross on the first day itself. Check out the detailed report here. Pathaan Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1 Shah Rukh Khan rewrites Bollywood history with Rs 100 Crore gross on opening day Pathaan Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1: Shah Rukh KhanComing to the big screen after five years got off to a solid start at the Box Office. The actor’s latest outing – Pathane has already hit the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the counter. The film broke the box office on the first day itself being the best film in many overseas markets. PATHAAN CROSS RS 100 CRORE RAW WORLDWIDE As trade analyst Ramesh Bala reported, Pathane debuted as no. 1 in the UAE and Singapore markets and raised NZ$110,000 in New Zealand on day one. It also remained collected A$600,000 in Australia on opening day and around $1.5 million in the United States. The film’s domestic collection is around Rs 54 crore, which is a big feat considering it was released on a working Wednesday. PATHAAN BECOMES FASTEST HINDI FILM TO REACH RS 100 CRORE Pathane is poised to become the fastest Hindi film to net Rs 100 crore in India. SRK star Deepika Padukone will break through the domestic bar on day 2. The film’s Thursday collections will be bigger than opening day and will likely be in the range of Rs 55-57 crore nett, taking the total two-day business to over Rs 100 crore nett. Once again, a huge achievement! PATHAAN BEAT BAAHUBALI 2 NOT OPENING DAY Right away, KGF 2 (Hindi) is the fastest Hindi film to reach Rs 100 crore. However, Pathane just started breaking these records and many more are on the way. What else? The film has already become the biggest non-holiday Hindi debut by beating Bahahubali 2 (Hindi) which collected Rs 42 crore net on the first day. If this Siddharth Anand director keeps up the pace, he will score a blockbuster (extended) week worth around Rs 300 crore. Simply phenomenal! What are your business expectations with Pathane? Watch this space for all the latest updates from Box Office on Pathane!



