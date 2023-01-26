Pathaan Twitter Reactions: Fans Exclaim King of Bollywood is Back; Turn theaters into festivals





Pathane Reactions on Twitter poured in as soon as the film’s first morning show aired. With Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, the film marks its return to the screen after almost 4 years and looking at the reviews, it couldn’t have been better. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film was released worldwide today, i.e. January 25, 2023. The film’s stellar cast also includes Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, Dimple Kapadia, Gautam Rode, Shaji Choudhury and Gavie Chalal. It is also rumored that there will be an appearance by Salman Khan as Avinash Singh Rathore/Tiger. The screenplay is written by Shridhar Raghavan and it is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Productions. The visually spectacular action extravaganza from Yash Raj Films, Pathaneis part of Aditya Chopras’ ambitious spy universe – with films likeWarandTiger Ek Tha.That explains Salman Khan’s groundbreaking cameo, which got everyone talking. Fans call it a reunion of Karan and Arjun, from the famous role they played in the movie of the same name. A picture of Pathaan Read also : Excited for Pathaan? Watch 15 movies to dive into the world of gritty action-thriller One of the first visuals or reactions you’ll see on social media or in theaters is people singing, dancing, singing, shouting and whatever else people do, when they’re absolutely ecstatic. You can see many movie theaters turn into a festival where everyone celebrates the sheer joy the movies are meant to be. Also among the critics they highlighted the spectacular action sequences, the performance of John Abraham is also mentioned for brilliantly interpreting a negative role and the music of course. Also, Tiger’s cameo adds to the YRF spy universe and we may see more crossovers in the future. The general viewer reaction to the film is positive, as it managed to attract crowds for shows at home even in the morning. With such initial reviews, other shows also fill up quickly, leaving people to hunt for tickets. Especially with Republic Day approaching and the weekend coming up, the movie is sure to be on the watch list, even out of sheer curiosity. Check out Pathaan’s Twitter reactions #PathaanReview

Adrenaline pumping action show, SRK is truly back in his prime, the action sets are sick, especially the intro fight scene, the use of bgm is so good.

Srk and John stand out, deepika is also good at action.

Surprisingly, the cameo is — Killer (@Cricnerd36) January 25, 2023 #PathaanReview was spectacular, every scene can be framed, it was so good. The acting, directing, script, coloring and visual effects were exceptional. Even in Australia, people were cheering scene after scene. King returns in the grandest fashion. — Nahid Fatema (@sonyanahid) January 25, 2023 The film is available for viewing in cinemas. Although YRF Spy Universe movies are available to stream onAmazon Prime Video. Have you already watched the movie? What do you think ? Let us know in the comment section below. Read also : Pathaan Review: Hindi Mass Cinema Resurrection

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.leisurebyte.com/pathaan-twitter-reactions-king-of-bollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos