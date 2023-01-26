Shah Rukh Khan’s film is Bollywood’s biggest debut with record breaking Rs 55 Crore





Pathane attach. (courtesy: @taran_adarsh) Pathanewhich marked the return of Shah Rukh Khan after four years, garnered a record Rs 55 crore at the Indian box office on the first day of release, according to business analyst Taran Adarsh. Pathane is now the “greatest opener” in Hindi cinema. PathaneThe opening day collection of goes beyond the Hindi dub of KGF: Chapter 2. The film, starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, pushes War and Hindostan thugs down from their previous positions of second and third behind KGF: Chapter 2. Taran Adarsh ​​tweeted: “PATHAN‘ CREATE HISTORY, GREATEST DAY 1 TOTAL. Pathane is now the BIGGEST OPENING [Hindi films] in India. *Day 1* biz… Pathaan: Rs 55 cr [Non-holiday] KGF2 #Hindi: Rs 53.95 cr War: Rs 51.60 cr TOH: Rs 50.75 cr Nett BOC. Indian Affairs.” Read Taran Adarsh’s tweet below: PATHAAN’ CREATES HISTORY, GREATEST DAY 1 TOTAL #pathaan is now the BIGGEST OPENING [#Hindi films] in #India *Day 1* we

#pathaan: 55 credits [Non-holiday]

#KGF2#Hindi: 53.95 cr

#War: 51.60 cr

#TOH: 50.75 cr

Net BOC. #India business. pic.twitter.com/y2c5F0ySN0 Taran Adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2023 Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film broke records in terms of advance booking. Pathane recorded the second highest pre-release ticket sales for Day 1 – 5.5 lakh. Alone KGF 2‘s Hindi dub sold out more in advance of reservations. Pathane, released yesterday (January 25), saw large audiences in theaters for morning shows. Fans across India were spotted celebrating the release by popping crackers and dancing to the beats of the dhol. Take a look at the videos from Mumbai and Kolkata below: Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, wrote: “The most striking aspect of Pathane, a masala artist at heart is that he has the courage to go beyond the parameters of a mass film and produce sharp, insightful moments that serve as commentary on the pressing issues of the day . It is much more about humanity than superficial patriotism, which at a time when Mumbai’s film industry thrives on otherness and the demonization of communities to advance a dominant political narrative, is an act of courage that deserves to be celebrated.” Featured Video of the Day Ranbir Kapoor Airport OOTD is white

