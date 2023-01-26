Pathaan Box Office: Biggest Bollywood Opener Ever, Raises 57 Crore | Bollywood





Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-star Pathaan won a total of 57 crores on day one, in all languages. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film was released on 8000 screens across the world starring John Abraham in a villainous role, released in HiTamil and Telugu. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut praises Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan: ‘Aisi films chalni chahiye’) The production house behind the film, Yash Raj Films, shared that the Hindi film has made a neat collection of 55 crore and dubbed versions earned extra 2 crore, bringing the total to 57 crores. Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said in a press release, “This is a historic day for Indian cinema and we are honored to see the love and appreciation pouring in for Pathaan around the world. That Pathaan is breaking records in this way outside of the holidays just proves that theater business is here to stay, provided we make films that inspire people to come to the cinema for a unique experience that thoroughly entertains them. .” He adds, “We at YRF are delighted with the film’s debut across India and hope that Pathaan will bring joy to moviegoers around the world in the days to come! Pathaan is the fourth film in our YRF Spy universe and we are thrilled to have been able to elevate the cinematic experience for audiences with each film in this franchise. We humbly share this moment with all the actors in the film who gave their blood, sweat and tears to give people a cinematic experience like never before. The collections exceeded the expectations of trade analysts who had predicted a 35-40 crore open for the movie. Their early estimates also place first-weekend domestic crude at 150-200 crore while it was 300 crore for global gross collection. With his Opening 57 crores, Pathaan became Bollywood’s biggest opener of all time, leaving behind Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, which won 50 crores on day 1. Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said Pathan collected 53 crores in India alone on day one. Pathaan is a (rare movie) that actually went up by the time the first show ended. In fact, in the second half, all the evening and night shows were practically packed across the country, at full capacity, ”he said. Akshaye added, “This is a historic comeback, not only for Shah Rukh Khan, but for the Hind film fraternity and Yash Raj Films in general. The entire entertainment industry is jubilant and in a party mood. Hoping that the collections go ahead today, the Republic Day holiday. Fingers crossed, I really hope to see people come to theaters and create an all-time long weekend record for the movie. The film’s producer and business analyst Girish Johar also said, “No one anticipated this kind of activity. With a gross total of 75 crores for the opening day, Pathaan certainly had the best opening collection since the pandemic. Marking half a century away from the holidays is certainly a record start.” With his day one collection, Pathaan surpassed the opening collection of Hrithik Roshan’s War and is only behind the collections of the Hindi version of Chapter 2 from KGF. Movie theaters across the country have reported a huge response for Pathaan, and numerous videos have also surfaced online showing fans celebrating inside theaters, dancing to the song played in the film. Yash Raj Films added a show after midnight Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. after receiving Pathaan’s historic response. Business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​had also said that at least 300 shows were added right after the first show, to meet audience demand. The response comes after days of protests against the film and calls for a boycott of its release. A few theaters in cities like Indore and Faridabad faced protests and violence against Pathaan.

