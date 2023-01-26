Arts and entertainment news | Daily Inter Lake







Snowball benefit evening DREAM Adaptive Recreation is hosting its annual Snow Ball event on Friday, March 3. This event will bring the community together to celebrate the achievements and highlights of the continued demand for life-changing DREAM services. Favorite local band, Archertown, will be the musical performers. Professional host Janice Lake and auctioneer Tomy Parker, a battle-injured veteran and Ronan adaptive athlete, will lead the evening which will include participant and volunteer stories and organizational updates. General ticket sales opened on January 20 and are expected to move quickly. Additionally, DREAM Adaptive Recreation is accepting in-kind donations through February 1. There is a limited block of rooms at the Lodge at Whitefish Lake that has been made available to Snow Ball guests, by calling 406-863-4000. The Snow Ball performance is at 5:30 p.m. at the Lodge at Whitefish Lake. Contact Christian Bitterauf at [email protected] to request tickets and check availability. Father-Daughter Winter Ball The Whitefish Theater Company is hosting its eighth annual Winter Father-Daughter Ball on Friday, January 27. This special evening takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the OShaughnessy Center in Whitefish and is open to fathers and daughters of all ages. Although most of the night is spent on the dance floor with a professional DJ, guests will also receive desserts, drinks and a chance to participate in a fun photo booth session. Dazzling tiaras, wands and rings will also be available for purchase. The Father-Daughter Winter Ball promises a night the girls won’t forget with an evening of elegance, special dances and memories for all. If purchased in advance, tickets are $25 per couple with $10 tickets available for each additional girl. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, 1 Central Ave., Whitefish, or by calling 862-5371. Box office hours are 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.whitefishtheatreco.org. Ski joëring event this weekend After a break from the annual skijoring event for the past few years, skijoring returns to the Flathead Valley this weekend on Saturday January 28th and Sunday January 29th. Gates will open at 10:30 a.m., opening ceremonies will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the race will run from noon to 4 p.m. with entertainment at the Blue Moon after both days. No outside food or drink is permitted at the event, but there will be refreshments from various food truck vendors. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $40 for families, and free for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the event door. The entire event is cash only. The event is located on US 2, east of the Blue Moon Nite Club in Columbia Falls. For more information, go online at: https://www.whitefishskijoring.org/.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyinterlake.com/news/2023/jan/26/arts-and-entertainment-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos