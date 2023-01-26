Entertainment
‘Network issue’ causes cloud outage that takes down multiple Microsoft services for more than 4 hours
To get a roundup of the biggest and most important stories from TechCrunchs delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 PM PST, subscribe here.
Hello crunchies! Were pretty excited about Masts TechCrunch Live, where he talks to Cambly on how the company found profits after failing to raise a Series A. Mark your calendar for February 1! Christina and It came
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
And were back!: So says Microsoft after some of its services, like Outlook, Xbox Live, and Teams, were disrupted during a change to Microsoft’s WAN, Ivan reports.
-
What you text is what you’ll see: We’ve been hearing about text-to-image lately, and today is no different. Remember in October when Shutterstock and OpenAI team up add artificial intelligence to Shutterstocks libraries? Well, today the photo giant is showing us the fruits of that labor with a generative AI toolkit for creating images based on text prompts. Ingrid see you.
-
Branch: BMW i Ventures gets a renewed charge from one of its most recent investments, injecting $13 million into Bulgarian company Ampeco, a company providing a management platform for electric vehicle charging, Mike reports. As he notes, you might recall that BMW was an early investor in the discontinued ChargePoint and ChargeMaster.
Startups and VCs
Injective, a layer-1 blockchain focused on building financial applications, has launched a $150 million fund ecosystem initiative, said the platform’s CEO and co-founder Eric Chen. Jacqueline in his article, Injective Launches $150M Ecosystem Fund to Accelerate Adoption of Interoperable Infra and DeFi.
One of the most remarkable things about construction robotics is the scope of tasks that can potentially be automated, brian writing. He thinks the whole category is a prime target for robotics startups, given that it addresses the big three Ds of boring, dirty, and (quite often) dangerous automation. It is logical, then, that Built buys another construction robotics company, Roin.
Fun stuff. There are five others as well:
When it comes to big language models, should you build or buy?
Picture credits: Jenny Dettrick (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
Americans spent nearly $20 billion on pizza deliveries in 2021. Most people could probably cook one at home, but speed and convenience are powerful dinnertime incentives.
The same goes for machine learning algorithms: should companies select open-source models, license large language models without modifications, or customize them and pay much higher usage rates?
“While construction looks extremely attractive over the long term, it requires leadership with a strong appetite for risk over a long period of time,” writes ML engineer Tanmay Chopra.
Three others from the TC+ team:
Tech Crunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get a head start. You can register here. Use code DC to get 15% off an annual subscription!
Big Tech inc.
Frederic take a look at what Google was doing Flutter Forward this year event and found that the open source framework has new graphical capabilities, and is launching its first efforts to compile Flutter to WebAssembly and is working on RISC-V support. He writes: Virtually all of these capabilities are still in Canarian branches and behind experimentation flags, but they show where Google plans to take this project in the coming months.
Here are five more for you:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/daily-crunch-network-issue-causes-230544490.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Network issue’ causes cloud outage that takes down multiple Microsoft services for more than 4 hours
- Stamkos celebrates with Bolts Nation and other hockey legends
- Donald Trump made a telling move by publicly defending Mike Pence over classified documents despite their frosty relationship
- Why Turkey is blocking NATO expansion
- President Joko Widodo emphasizes collaboration, stunting prevalence decreases by 21.6%
- Arts and entertainment news | Daily Inter Lake
- Djokovic’s father poses with tennis fans waving pro-Russian flags | Tennis news
- Rocket milestone: SpaceX conducts full dress rehearsal
- McCarthy explains why he fired Schiff and Swalwell from the board
- UK shortens post-study work visa to 6 months
- New drug could bring breakthrough for people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease
- Shah Rukh Khan breathes new life into Bollywood