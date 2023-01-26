A Toy Story-themed restaurant is coming to Hollywood Studios





Guests can indulge in barbecue-inspired comfort food at Toy Story’s Andy’s Rodeo Restaurant.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida. toy story land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is adding a new restaurant to its immersive theme park. The world’s first “Toy Story” table-service restaurant, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, will open in spring 2023, Disney parks announced. The addition to Andy’s backyard from Toy Story includes a rodeo restaurant built for all his Disney Pixar animation pals. “We’re thrilled for guests to step into the dining room and see how much fun Andy had creating a fun place for the honorary toys to enjoy barbecue-inspired comfort food,” Disney said. The the menu will be served with the family with platters of homemade smoked meats, sides and a few sweet surprises. Look for items like Prospector’s Homemade Cheddar Biscuits, Watermelon Salad, Evil Dr. Smoked Ribs, and Theres a Sausage in My Boot. The Toy Story-themed restaurant wouldn’t be complete without all the beloved characters from the movies. The Western setting includes a steam train supported by colored pencils, a “suspiciously impressive” house of cards and game boards with all the characters. The rodeo theme can be seen throughout the restaurant with decorations created by Andy, including hand-drawn audience members at the rodeo. “The dining room also features rodeo stars: Jessie, Trixie and Bo Peep with her leaping sheep Billy, Goat and Gruff!” says Disney Parks. Disney’s Hollywood Studios said they were excited to collaborate with their friends at Disney Pixar Animation Studios, creating unique design figures at this restaurant. “Imagineers worked closely with animators and designers from the acclaimed animation studio to bring characters and art from the films to life in a new way unique to Disneys Hollywood Studios,” Park said. The Rodeo Roundup BBQ is set to open March 23.

