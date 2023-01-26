Jeremy Renner: Actor was run over trying to protect his nephew: Sheriff’s report

Actor Jeremy Renner was trying to stop his snowplow tractor from sliding and hitting his adult nephew when he was pulled under the vehicle and crushed on New Years Day, according to an incident report from the city’s sheriff’s office. Nevada.

The parking brake was not applied and would have stopped the snowcat vehicle, which is rolling down a track, as it began to slide sideways after the 52-year-old ‘Avengers’ star used it to pull the his nephew’s truck from the snow, according to the redacted report from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, filed Friday.

“The Pistenbully snow groomer began to slide, forcing Renner to exit the vehicle without applying the emergency brake,” reads the conclusion of the report, which CNN obtained Tuesday via a public records request.

“Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would prevent the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or steer the Pistenbully away to avoid injury (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle near the track and crushed.”

The brake light inside the cabin of the snowcat was not working and “mechanical issues may have been a factor in this crash,” the report also notes.

The nephew was able to help Renner until help arrived, the report said. Renner was airlifted to hospital, where he remained for more than two weeks, undergoing at least two surgeries and being treated in the intensive care unit.

Impaired driving was not considered a factor in the incident, the report also concludes. CNN has reached out to representatives for Renner for comment.

ACTOR IN MOVING PULL PULLED UNDER, REPORT STATES

The incident began on New Years Day, when Renner towed his nephew’s truck out of the actor’s driveway after it got stuck in snow, he told investigators on 5 January while hospitalized, according to the incident report.

After towing the truck down the street, the plow started “sliding sideways” and then “it started rolling down the hill,” Renner said. At that point, Renner jumped off the snowcat, he told investigators.

“Once he left the Pistenbully, he realized he was heading straight for (his nephew),” the report said. “He was worried the Pistenbully might hit (his nephew) so he decided to try and stop or divert the Pistenbully.”

To enter the snowplow’s cab, Renner had to climb onto its mobile track and was “immediately pulled under the left-side track,” the report noted.

Renner was ‘completely crushed under a large snowcat (vehicle)’ and had ‘extreme (difficulty) breathing’, with ‘the right side of his chest…collapsed — upper torso crushed’, a diary of 911 calls gotten by CNN told me.

“The Pistenbully rolled over him and continued down the road,” the report said. “He lay on the ground and concentrated on his breathing while (his nephew and others) assisted him until medical personnel arrived on the scene.”

Renner, who plays archer superhero Hawkeye in the Marvel film and television “Universe,” broke more than 30 bones in the incident, he said.

He posted a photo on Instagram last week with a caption that read, “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new year… Born out of tragedy for my whole family, and quickly focused on uniting actionable love, I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and caring for my family and I… Lots of love and appreciation to all of you. will mend, grow stronger, just as the love and connection with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”