HOMELESSNESS: 14.5% increase in Hollywood area





The homeless population in three of Los Angeles’ high-priority neighborhoods has increased by an average of 18%, according to a year-long tally by RAND Corp., which released the results Thursday. The Los Angeles Longitudinal Count and Population Survey – which focused on Hollywood, Skid Row and Venice – took place from September 2021 to October 2022 and is separate from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s annual count. LAHSA is doing its 2023 count this week and expects to have results by spring or summer. The report revealed increases in homelessness of 32% in Venice, 14.5% in Hollywood and 13% in Skid Row. Jason Ward, lead author and associate economist at RAND, said the count determined “there is a lot to be learned by measuring progress on homelessness more regularly than the annual count of homeless people done. by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.” The researchers also interviewed 400 homeless people in the first six months. Of these people, almost 80% said they had been “continuously homeless” for more than a year and 57% for more than three years. Nine out of 10 respondents were interested in housing and 29% were on waiting lists. According to RAND, the study is the largest number of homeless people in Los Angeles outside of LAHSA’s count. The researchers said that although the methodology is different, the survey results revealed a 15% increase in homelessness in the targeted areas compared to LAHSA’s last count in January 2022. LAHSA’s 2022 count found 41,980 homeless people in the City of Los Angeles, up 1.7% from 2020. In the county, there were 69,144 homeless people, an increase of 4 .1%. Last year’s tally was followed by criticism from some officials, including city council members, who pointed to problems accessing data related to the tally and inconsistencies in communication between the agency and council districts. Some council members have called for a one-third count of Los Angeles’ homeless population and a multi-year audit of the authority’s previous counts. In response, LAHSA announced changes for this year’s count, including using a new app and ensuring those who matter have access to paper maps and tally sheets for counts in case something goes wrong. Internet connection. Agency officials said earlier this month that they also plan to hire a demographer and two data scientists for data analysis. The RAND count determined some variation in the number of homeless people in the surveyed neighborhoods from month to month, with changes of up to 24%. Researchers attributed some declines to city-sanctioned encampment cleanups, but noted that the numbers rebounded quickly. Among those surveyed, the most common responses as to why homeless people do not live in accommodation included never being contacted, privacy and security concerns, and paperwork issues. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

