Universal Studios Hollywood stuntman rushed to hospital after incident at Waterworld show





Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email A stuntman working at Universal Studios Hollywood theme park has been rushed to hospital following an incident during his Waterworld show. The live event, adapted from the hit 1995 film starring Kevin Costner, is a regular fixture at the popular Los Angeles tourist attraction. According to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, paramedics were called to the scene at 2:09 p.m. on Monday, January 23. Paramedics then moved the performer, who was receiving CPR from others as they arrived, to a nearby hospital, according to theLos Angeles Times. We can confirm that a performer with one of our long-time show vendors was taken to hospital following a stunt during an afternoon performance yesterday, and our thoughts are with him as he receives treatment, a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson told the outlet. Details surrounding the event are under review. No other details regarding the incident or the status of the theme park employee have been officially released. TV news channel KABC7-TV reported that, according to eyewitness testimony, a stunt performer fell from a tower into a pool of water while on fire, during part of the show’s grand finale. However, cast members were soon seen rescuing the person from the water, after she fell unconscious. Everyone in the staff and crew is doing this together so they don’t let that person die, said theme park guest Daisy Anguiano. He was unconscious as he pulled him out of the water. Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30 day free trial Register Following the incident, the Waterworld show was canceled and guests were escorted from the venue.

