Janhvi Kapoor as Wednesday to Tabu as Morticia Addams, Wednesday Bollywood cast. Wednesday Wishlist

By Prachi Arya:

High on drama and suspense, Netflix’s gritty drama Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega has become hugely popular among fans. The Tim Burton series, which premiered on November 23, 2022, is a spin-off based on The Addams Family. The creepy and dark drama seems to have overtaken the craze of other series on the giant streamer, including Stranger Things among others, boosting its popularity.

The main role of a snobbish but curious child, Wednesday, is played by the very talented Jenna Ortega. Have you ever wondered if one day you wake up and hear that the whole series is made in Hindi? From the fabulous dialogues to the stunning script, another highly anticipated aspect of the series will be the star cast. While the very idea of ​​the idea might have given you an adrenaline rush, we bring you our version of the Wednesday Hindi remake cast (if ever) on this week’s Wednesday wishlist. Check it out!

WEDNESDAY BOLLYWOOD STAR CAST

Jenna Ortega: Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s acting chops came as no surprise to her fans. From Dhadak to Goodluck Jerry, the actress has proven herself. If the series were to be remade in Hindi, Janhvi Kapoor would be a perfect fit. His straight, unadorned face with an inquisitive mind would be the best concoction for Wednesday’s role.

Catherine Zeta-Jones: Taboo

Wednesday’s mother Catherine Zeta-Jones as matriarch Morticia Addams with her vampy chic makeup makes for the best watch. However, what if his role is played by Tabu in the Hindi remake? Considering her appearance in various films that are more like Morticia, the lead actress would be an ideal choice.

Luis Guzman as Paresh Rawal

The actor, who plays Gomez in the spin-off The Addams Family, was appreciated for his witty one-liners on the show. From his looks, the only actor we could think of to match his caliber is Paresh Rawal. Someone who is both versatile and has an illustrious background, the actor is best suited for the role.

Emma MyersSara Ali Khan

Amid all the supernatural and spooky drama, the major highlight was the lead’s bonding on Wednesday with his roommate Enid Sinclair, who is played by Emma. The little werewolf, who is learning to control his abilities, has someone in the Hindi film industry who can replace his role if he is remade here. Considering the equation that Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan share, it seems that the Kedarnath actress is the best.

Gwendoline Christie as Lara Dutta

Known for mastering the art of disguise, Lara Dutta is the best choice for someone who can play Gwendoline Christies as Larissa Weems on the popular series. The latter, who added her own flair to the role with her makeup and acting as the director, makes it quite interesting for viewers to see Dutta perform in the same way.

Hunter Doohan: Varun Dhawan

Hunter Doohans’ role as Tyler Galpin, which has a special connection to Wednesday’s role in the Dark Series, was well-loved by fans. If the actors role was to be played in a Hindi remake, then Varun Dhawan would have been an ideal choice. Considering his last appearance as a wolf, it seems like he could easily play the part.

Jamie McShane as Naseeruddin Shah

Jamie McShane plays Sheriff Donovan Galpin on Wednesday. Sheriff Galpin is also Tyler’s father, who investigates any supernatural incidents that occur. Well, it would be rather interesting to see how Naseeruddin Shah would play the same and add his own charm to the character and his chemistry with his son Varun.

Christina Ricci as Shraddha Kapoor

The only certified teacher at Nevermore Academy, Ms. Marilyn Thornhill puts a unique spin on the series with her impeccable acting while building suspense throughout. Her identity as a mysterious murderess is revealed towards the end. If there’s one Indian actress who can nail the character, then it’s Shraddha Kapoor.

Percy Hynes White as Arjun Kapoor

Percy Hynes White is the actor who plays Xavier Thorpe Wednesday on Netflix. Xavier is an art student at Nevermore Academy with supernatural abilities. He is also the titular character’s love interest. If there’s anyone who fits the role, then it’s Arjun Kapoor.