Marilyn Manson and actor Esme Bianco settle sexual abuse lawsuit





LOS ANGELES (AP) Game of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit with the rocker Marilyn Manson in which she alleged sexual, physical and emotional abuse, attorneys for both sides said Wednesday. Bianco has reached a settlement in her lawsuit against Manson and her record company to move on with her life and career, attorney Jay Ellwanger said in an email. Manson's attorney, Howard King, also confirmed the deal in an email. He previously said the actions alleged in the lawsuit simply never happened and were patently untrue. Esme Bianco appears at the premiere of 'Silicon Valley' in Los Angeles April 3, 2014. Bianco has settled a federal lawsuit with Marilyn Manson in which she alleged sexual, physical and emotional abuse, attorneys for both sides said on Wednesday. Bianco has agreed to resolve its claims against Manson and his record company in order to move on with his life and career, attorney Jay Ellwanger said in an email. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, file In the lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles in 2021, Bianco says Mansonwhose legal name is Brian Warner, violated human trafficking law by bringing him from England to California in 2009 and 2011 under the false pretense of roles in music videos and films that never materialized. The lawsuit alleged that Manson deprived Bianco of food and sleep, fed her alcohol and drugs, locked her in a room, whipped her, cut her, gave her electric shocks , tried to force her to have sex with another woman and threatened to enter her bedroom. and rape her at night. A court filing on Tuesday says a request for dismissal, which remains subject to the judges' approval, will be filed within the next 45 days. Details of the terms have not been released.

Two similar lawsuits against Manson, one brought by a former assistant, the other by a model, have been thrown out by judges with at least one more remaining. In September, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department postponed a 19-month criminal investigation into women sexual abuse allegations against Mansonbut prosecutors said more evidence needed to be gathered before they could decide whether he should be charged. Manson is also suing her former fiancé, Evan Rachel Woodalleging the Westworld actor conspired with a friend to use false allegations and pretense to get other women to come forward about him. In a court statement, Wood said she never pressured anyone to make false allegations against Manson. Bianco and others aired their allegations after Wood said on social media in early 2021 that Manson sexually, physically and emotionally abused her during their relationship. Mansons' label and agents dropped him at the time.

Wood expanded on her experience with Manson in an HBO documentary, Phoenix Rising, which aired last year. The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Bianco and Wood have done. Bianco played Ros in the first three seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones.



