Batavia players serve a slice of life in Almost, Maine | Entertainment

BATAVIA Welcome to Almost, Maine, a township so far north, it’s almost not in the United States, it’s almost in Canada. Not only that, but it’s not quite a town because the people have never really managed to organize themselves.
On a cold, clear winter’s night, as the Northern Lights soar in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine find themselves falling in love and falling in love in unexpected and hilarious ways.
Stephen VanValkenburg, who plays Jimmy and Randy, said the whole play takes less than 10 minutes a day, although the total show time is an hour and a half. There are individual scenes happening at the same time across the city that are loosely connected.
Even though it’s a small town, we all know each other, there are still new things to discover, he said when asked what was his favorite thing about Almost, Maine . There are a lot of fun, sad and happy developments that have been there all along, just waiting to be discovered.
Sophie Houseman, who plays a woman, is making her first show with the Batavia Players after leaving the UK for the US in 2014.
It was a bit of a weird process. Because normally you understand the arc of the show, Houseman said. Whereas with that, we only saw our 10 minute kind of thing. We only rehearsed our 10 minute thing and had a little preview of the rehearsal in front of us.
Houseman said there were scenes even the actors hadn’t seen.
So the audience should come and see what the actors don’t see, she said.
VanValkenburg’s character, Jimmy, is at a restaurant called the Moose Patty having a few beers and thinking about life when an old girlfriend walks in. The two sit down and reminisce.
Some choices are made that affect my life and his, and it’s interesting to see someone you were once so intimate with, VanValkenburg said. It’s goofy and funny. Both touching and sad; it’s a lot of emotions in a short time.
Randy, on the other hand, is a factory worker. He talks to his best friend, Chad, about how their date went. The two discover that they have more in common than they originally thought.
The Housemans character doesn’t live in Almost, Maine and comes to visit a man, played by Richard Ferris, who answers a long-lost question.
Seth Coburn plays Pete, who is one of the few characters to appear on the show more than once. Pete is in an awkward state with a girl named Ginette, played by Maia Zerillo, where they both love each other but mean nothing.
Ginette eventually says something, and it starts with Pete realizing they’re not really close, Coburn said. Then Ginette leaves and you see Pete trying to deal with this at the start of the show, in the middle of the show and then at the end of the show.
Pat Burke, director, said he read Almost, Maine a long time ago and wanted to do something different that fit into a temporary space. Not only that, Burke enjoyed the wide variety of characters and the series has been one of his favorites for a long time.
Almost, Maine isn’t a real place, but it’s based on a real place, Burke said. Much of Maine is an incorporated community.
This means that there is no government and the communities are not organized.
The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for students/seniors. Tickets can be purchased at showtix4u.com. More information can be at bataviaplayers.org.
As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.