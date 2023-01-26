Love Outweighs Hate Forever, Bollywood Party Time: Industry Colleagues Celebrate ‘Pathaan’ Success

”Love wins” was the widest message Hindi film personalities including Karan Johar, Pooja Bhatt and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub sent after Shah Rukh Khan-star’s hit ”Pathaan”, which raised a whopping Rs 57 crore as domestic box office numbers on its opening day. The first response to the sleek spy thriller, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, looks like a shot in the arm for Bollywood reeling from pandemic-induced losses, a string of box office failures in 2022 and boycott calls by a section of people on social media and elsewhere. According to production house Yash Raj Films (YRF), the film’s first day net collection stood at Rs 55 crore, the ”highest-grossing first day for a Hindi film”. Its Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions earned an additional Rs 2 crore in cinemas across the country.

Karan, a frequent collaborator and close friend of Shah Rukh, has praised the ‘Pathaan’ team for crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in reported global revenue.

“Hits over a century!!! Rs 100 crore and more in one day! GOAT mega star SRK, visionary and legendary YRF and Adi… Sid, Deepika, John!!! Wow. Love always wins over hate! Mark this date…’ the filmmaker wrote on his Instagram Stories on Thursday.

“Love in action! #Pathaan. Thanks @iamsrk for so much more than the movies,’ Pooja tweeted.

Zeeshan, who worked with Shah Rukh on ‘Raees’ and ‘Zero’, said he watched a late night show of ‘Pathaan’ which had over 95% occupancy.

“Love wins and you are love @iamsrk sir… @deepikapadukone superb. #JohnAbraham terrifying. Congratulations to the whole team. @yrf #SiddharthAnand Thank you!” he added in his tweet.

The management of Siddharth Anand, who faced boycott calls on the song ‘Besharam Rang’ for allegedly hurting religious feelings, had sold 4.19 lakh tickets till Tuesday in advance, reflecting 80% occupancy on the first day, even for early morning shows starting at 6 a.m. or 7 a.m., industry insiders said.

Following rave reviews and public reaction, YRF said on Wednesday that the studio has added an after midnight show at 12:30 p.m. across India. Additionally, an additional 300 screens were added due to “unprecedented” demand, according to business analyst Taran Adarsh, bringing the total number of “Pathaan” screens to 8,500 worldwide.

For actor Ayushmann Khurrana, an ardent SRK fan, the film’s scintillating reception felt like “a personal victory”.

”Meet him. I kissed him. Danced with him. It looks like a personal victory. #Pathaan,’ Khurrana wrote on Twitter.

Calling ‘Pathaan’ a ‘must watch’, actor Dia Mirza tweeted: ‘Love wins. Congratulations to the Pathaan team!!! Filmmaker Satish Kaushik said Shah Rukh’s ‘Pathaan’ and Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ signal the return of the good old days for Bollywood.

”January 25, 2023 is the day of celebration for Mumbai’s beloved film industry. Cheers @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan it’s party time for bollywood (sic)” Kaushik added in his tweet.

Actor Kangana Ranaut also had good things to say about ”Pathaan”.

”’Pathaan” is doing well. Such movies should definitely work. Hindi cinema which is lagging behind…everyone is doing their best…” Ranaut told reporters on Wednesday evening on the sidelines of the closing night of his film “Emergency’s”.

The veteran actor and his ‘Emergency’ co-star Anupam Kher described it as a “huge movie” made on a huge budget.

‘Pathaan’, a high-octane entertainer imbued with patriotic spirit, follows the titular spy (tried out by Shah Rukh in his first full-fledged role in over four years) who returns to work to thwart a murderous attack on Indian soil planned by a group of Outfit X mercenaries, led by Jim (John). Also featuring Salman in a guest appearance, the film was released a day before Republic Day.

”The best gift #Pathaan can give our nation on #RepublicDay2023 is to bring audiences back to cinemas in #Srinagar. It’s just beautiful,’ director Onir tweeted while sharing a photo of a packed theater. Wishes also poured in from Pakistan with Shah Rukh co-star ”Raees” Mahira Khan celebrating the release of their 2017 movie and ”Pathaan” which hit the screens on the same date at five years apart. ”Five years ago… My Pathan,” Mahira captioned a photo of ”Raees” featuring her with the Bollywood star.

”One word for #Pathaan!! Paisa Vasool!! Congratulations @iamsrk @TheJohnAbraham @deepikapadukone @yrf #SiddharthAnand and of course tiger forever @BeingSalmanKhan,’ actor Aahana Kumra tweeted. According to YRF, ”Pathaan” has set several new records, including India’s ”ever-widest Hindi release” and ”highest-grossing first day for non-holiday release”, a the studio said in a press release. Release.

The film’s first day gross is also the “highest ever” in Shah Rukh’s career as well as John and Deepika, director Anand and YRF, the banner added.

Industry insiders expect ”Pathaan” to maintain momentum during its five-day release weekend.

