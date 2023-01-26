Box Office ‘Pathaan’: Shah Rukh Khan Delivers Bollywood’s Best Open





Shah Rukh Khan’s action-adventure film “Pathaan” broke local records for a Hindi film on its first day of release. The strong opening is welcome news for Bollywood in Hindi, which suffered from a dearth of hits last year and was somewhat overshadowed by a string of hit titles from regional language industries in southern India. “Pathaan” also highlights the enduring appeal of Khan, who is arguably India’s biggest male movie star but has been absent from the screens as a leading man since 2018. Produced by Yash Raj Films, “Pathaan” grossed INR 679 million ($8.32 million) in India and another $4.5 million in overseas territories on Wednesday, its first day in the US. theaters, for a total worldwide gross of at least $12.7 million. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and directed by Siddharth Anand, “Pathaan” was released in over 100 countries, making it one of the widest releases ever for an Indian film. Indian film box office data is usually expressed in net – not gross – terms and in crores (units equivalent to ten million). Yash Raj claimed that the film earned INR 57 crore in India, with INR 55 crore coming from Hindi releases and another INR2 crore coming from dubbed impressions. It also claimed a host of other records: including being the highest-grossing opening day for a Hindi film; the highest score on a non-holiday outing; and the highest opening day score for all three stars and for the studio. Yash Raj’s data shows the film grossing $1.60 million in the Middle East; $1.50 million in North America; $650,000 in the UK and Continental Europe; and an additional $750,000 in the rest of the world. “This is a historic day for Indian cinema and we are honored to see the love and appreciation that ‘Pathaan’ is radiating around the world,” said Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films. “The fact that ‘Pathaan’ is breaking records in this way outside of the holidays just proves that the theater industry is here to stay, provided we make films that inspire people to come to the cinema for a never-before-seen experience. who entertains them carefully.” The recent controversy may also have helped. In December, the film sparked interfaith controversy with the release of a video for a key song. In response, the country’s film censors advised a rethink.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2023/film/news/shah-rukh-khan-pathaan-box-office-1235503036/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos