Shah Rukh Khan spy film sees outstanding Bollywood opening despite protests

Hindi spy thriller Shah Rukh Khans, Bollywood superstar in MUMBAI, opened to packed cinemas across India on Wednesday in one of the industry’s best openings ever, despite protests from some religious groups against scenes they considered obscene. The success of Pathaan, in which the 57-year-old actor plays a spy fighting a militant outfit, is crucial for India’s film industry which has seen a series of high-profile flops since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, as Netflix and Amazon brought varied and much cheaper content to the house. It saw a stellar opening, Bollywood’s second-best to date, even on a non-holiday, mid-week when audiences don’t go to the cinemas, said Mr. Girish Johar, a producer and business analyst who follows the box office figures. . Film critic Taran Adarsh ​​said Pathaan, which marks Khans’ return to the big screen after four years, sold around 556,000 tickets on its first day, just behind record-breaking Baahubali 2s 650,000 on its first day in 2017. Pathaan has it all: star power, style, scale, songs, soul, substance and surprises, Mr Adarsh ​​said on Twitter, adding that Khan was back with a vengeance . Of the 5,000 screens in which Pathaan played, the occupancy rate was high at 65% to 75%, a rarity in Bollywood for a movie opening day, Mr Johar said, especially since it was midweek. The film will now be shown on 8,000 screens, including 2,500 overseas where Khan has a huge following, Mr Adarsh ​​said. Right-wing Hindu nationalist groups had in recent days protested the film as promotional trailers showed lead heroine Deepika Padukone in an orange bikini, dancing to a racy song. The groups said the scenes denigrated the Hindu religion, which reveres the color saffron as a symbol of spirituality. It is full of obscenities, said Mr. Hemanta Ratha, leader of the Odisha Kalinga Sena political party, as dozens of his activists shouted slogans against Khan and tore down movie posters on Wednesday. This will have a negative impact on society. Nonetheless, local media showed concertgoers dancing inside theaters, waving their cellphones in the air and singing along to songs from the film as it played. Reuters

