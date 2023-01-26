Entertainment
Yorkshire man becomes first white British man to star in Bollywood film
Personal trainer becomes first white British man to star in Bollywood blockbuster after learning Hindi
- Richard Lovatt, from Huddersfield, landed a lead role in a Bollywood film
- He took 50 lessons to learn Hindi and will fly to Mumbai to shoot the movie
- Richard previously played minor roles in four other Bollywood films
- Upon his arrival in India, Richard will have his beard shaved and his hair dyed darker
A personal trainer from Yorkshire has become the first white British man to land a starring role in a Bollywood blockbuster.
Richard Lovatt, from Huddersfield, has taken over 50 lessons to learn Hindi and will be flying to Mumbai to shoot a film with one of India’s biggest production houses.
The 32-year-old is committed to his role and will speak Hindi throughout the film which is due to air in late 2023.
Richard Lovatt, from Huddersfield, has become the first British white man to land a lead role in a Bollywood blockbuster
He said: “As a white guy from Huddersfield, I never thought I would play such a big part in a Bollywood film.”
Richard, who has had minor roles in four other Bollywood movies and a TV series, went on to say, “I’m so excited.” It’s going to be amazing and I’m more than ready.
“It’s a difficult language to learn, really difficult. I had never learned any other language before, I was only ever able to speak the deep Yorkshire dialect.
“But a lot of my friends in India speak Hindi, so I was constantly into the language, learning it.”
Richard has taken over 50 lessons to learn Hindi and will fly to Mumbai to shoot a film with one of India’s biggest production houses (Filming for Rich in Bollywood in 2018)
The personal trainer had a small role in the 2017 film Karwaan with popular actor Irrfan Khan
The personal trainer, who has no formal acting training, first found himself in India when his job took him there on a three-month contract to help actors get into shape. form, including stars such as Ranveer Singh’s Bollywood equivalent to Tom Cruise.
He has also developed nutrition plans and organized workouts and individual gym sessions for big names such as Arjun Kapoor and the late Sushant Singh Rajput.
After developing an interest in their lives and movies, Richard began looking for work in smaller roles.
Now he’s on his way to international stardom in his own rightwith over 50,000 followers on his Instagram @iamrichardlovatt and YouTube where he is known as “Gora”, translated as “white dude” in Hindi.
Richard also played a small role as a prison guard in the film Fan starring Shahrukh Khan in 2014
The personal trainer, who has no formal acting training, first found himself in India when his job took him there on a three-month contract to help actors get into shape. fit (pictured on her first trip in 2014)
Posting videos of himself on YouTube speaking in Hindi, one day Richard got an out of the blue call from a casting agency and immediately hopped on a plane to Mumbai.
He said: “I did about two weeks of preparation because it was quite long and I also had to dance.
“I auditioned and they offered me the role on the spot. It is unheard of for a non-native foreign Hindi speaker to get this type of role.
“I then had to do loads of practice on the accent stuff and the fights. I did four days of intensive combat training; it was really hard. It was real Bruce Lee, real Kung Fu.
The project was delayed due to the pandemic, but is now expected to move forward.
He has also developed nutrition plans and organized workouts and one-on-one gym sessions for big names in the film industry.
After developing an interest in their lives and movies, Richard began looking for work on smaller roles and later joined the cast of the movie Rocket Boys in 2021.
Upon his arrival in India, Richard will have his beard shaved off and his hair dyed a darker color, with filming continuing until April.
He added: “I always knew something amazing was coming.
“All I needed was patience and hard work. When I was a kid, I wanted to do theater, but I thought I would be bullied if I did.
“I really wanted to be in TV, but I ended up going to college and studying sports management and then I dropped that and did TV and film and I dropped that. also!”
“Now I’m going to play a major role in Bollywood. I never imagined this would happen.
