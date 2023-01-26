Entertainment
Hollywood Fight Nights series returns Friday on UFC Fight Pass
Baseball has its minor leagues. The NFL and the NBA have the NCAA system. In boxing, the equivalent are regional club events featuring budding local prospects. Boxing fans can see the potential stars of tomorrow in smaller venues close to the action with reasonable ticket prices. Often they also see skilled fighters rebuild after a loss due to boxing’s cutthroat attitude.
Do you feel disappointed that the big clashes do not take place or are postponed due to misdeeds or injuries? NYFights.com recommends going back to the pure basics of boxing. Thanks to the advent of streaming, fans aren’t limited to the club cards in their backyard.
UFC Fight Pass presents the first 2023 card
Get started with the Hollywood Fight Nights card this Friday, January 27 at the Quiet Cannon Conference & Event Center in Montebello. It is broadcast on UFC Fight Pass starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. RING magazine editor Doug Fischer, broadcaster Beto Duran and former coach of the year Abel Sanchez will call the card.
Tom Loffler of 360 Promotions has worked with Hall of Fame champions in the world’s most important venues. But he retains a sincere enthusiasm for club fights.
“We promoted to the highest level at Madison Square Garden or T-Mobile (Arena), with or the Klitschkos and the big football stadiums in Europe,” Loeffler said. “But it’s just as exciting to watch a first professional fighter.
“It doesn’t matter what level you are at as long as you provide the right quality of entertainment for the fans. It’s just as exciting for me to watch these guys fight and develop these fighters to the highest level,” as Loeffler said. did with Gennadiy Golovkin. “The level of excitement is there, as you can see watching these young fighters grow and develop and giving them a launching pad to reach the top.”
Loeffler says his team is committed to its partners at the UFC to make entertainment a priority. 360 Promotions has been rewarded with more calendar dates this year. “We’re really looking to build boxing on this UFC Fight Pass platform,” Loeffler told NYFights.
Loeffler: ‘They have to put on an entertaining fight’
“The fighters to fight on our shows know, especially to be on TV, that they have to be in a competitive fight and an exciting fight. Our philosophy, much like we talked about with Triple G, was that the fans pay for the entertainment. Whether they’re buying a ticket or watching TV, they want to be entertained. This is the philosophy of the fighters with whom we work. They have to put on an entertaining fight, and sometimes you have to take a little more risk in the ring. But the reward is much greater after that. If you come out on top, it doesn’t make sense to have non-competitive, non-entertaining build fights on these shows.
Friday’s main event features third Hollywood Fight Nights appearance in Montebello by super welterweights Serhii Bohuchuk of Ukraine (21-1, 21 KOs)rebuilding after a 2021 loss to Brandon Adams against a veteran Nathaniel Gallimore of Illinois via Jamaica (22-6-1 17 KOs)who faced the biggest names in the division including Sebastian Fundora, Erickson Lubin and Julian Williams.
“In order to make a compelling fight or a compelling promotion, we have to put them up with tough opponents. We think Gallimore is perfect with the experience it brings to the table. The only way to deliver the best content is to put all the fighters in risky fights,” Loeffler said. Loeffler says he prefers working with coaches like Manny Robles, who works with Bohuchuk, Freddie Roach or Marvin Somodio, all of whom use this approach.
“(Trainers) want to know what they have. Fighters can look great in the gym and sparring and all that. But as soon as the lights come on and the TV cameras roll, you need to know where your fighters are. Better to be tested early than to waste people’s time and fans’ money. The guys we work with, we make it pretty clear to them when we sign them what’s expected.
Reset boxing perspective on unbeaten records
But according to UFC philosophy, a loss in a tough fight is not a dealbreaker.
“Some of the fighters put such emphasis on their undefeated record. It kind of ruined the perspective of some fighters and boxing fans. Not everyone will have an unbeaten record. It’s better to find out early and know exactly where you are and what you can learn than to go to 20 and 0 and then find out at that point where you’ve really wasted a lot of time and energysays Loeffler.
Prospect Watch: Daniel “Chucky” Barrera
The opening of the show is Riverside’s Daniel “Chucky” Barrera (1-0-1, 1 KO), the 21-year-old super flyweight who already has a devoted Inland Empire fanbase. He will face a 32-year-old man Victor Hernandez Martin make his professional debut. Barrera’s last fight in November ended in a majority draw. Barrera and trainer Al Franco reviewed the video of the fight, and he aims to fight behind his jab and use more combination punches.
“I don’t need to rush for a title right away. I still need experience, like the guy I fight (Friday). Over 32 and grown men to hit me so I can be careful and aware of the strength of this grown man,” Barrera said.
Barrera admits he can’t hear Franco in smaller venues. “I can’t hear any instructions from my corner just because of the volume. I mean, I can’t complain. I can’t tell people to stop buying tickets! Barrera says he works to stay calm and stay calm despite the pressure and excitement from the fans. “Yeah, that’s definitely a good feeling. They just want to see a smoke fight,” laughed Barrera. Barrera’s goals for 2023 are to book five fights and improve his ranking in a highly competitive division.
“I foresee a great performance for everyone, explosive. Definitely a better performance than my last fight, and hungrier. I look forward to showing my true ability in every fight. So stay tuned with me. Keep following me, and I hope I can exceed everyone’s expectations.
Streaming boosts club fight scene
The advent of streaming has changed the club fighting game. “Our philosophy is to keep them active. This has been our commitment to the fighters we sign,” Loeffler said. “But they understand the commitment from their side is that they have to be in tough fights. They must invest 100% in the promotion. It works both ways. This is how we can build future stars. Not everyone will be a boxing star, but this will be the quickest way to find out.
Fight fans understand that a high ranking and impressive record doesn’t always guarantee a fighter is entertaining. Pay-per-view cards sometimes offer less than compelling contests for the price.
“These fights at Quiet Cannon have great energy in the crowd. They are still sold out,” Loeffler said. The series could therefore move to larger rooms. Loeffler promises an announcement soon. “I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised with the strategy we’ve developed with the UFC guys and Dana (White) who are 100% behind Callum Walsh,” the rising Irish prospect training in Los Angeles, who is planning his Hollywood Fight Nights returns to the ring in March.
Additionally, on the Friday Hollywood Fight Nights card, the main co-functionalities Los Angeles’ Omar Trinidad (10-0-1, 8 KOs) vs. Jose Luis Ramirez of Oxnard (28-8, 16 KOs). Ramirez hasn’t fought since 2018, with previous fights against Oscar Valdez, Abner Mares and Vasiliy Lomachenko, while Trinidad hopes to extend a three-fight knockout streak.
Hope for Russian-born light heavyweights Umar Dzambekov (2-0, 1 KO) take Anthony Fleming (2-0. 1 KO) of Hammond, Indiana. Marvin Somodio trains Dzambekov out of the Wild Card Boxing Club. He already shows a lot of speed, power and precision.
Miami bantamweight Stefi Cohen (2-1, 1 KO) battles Kedra Bradley of Virginia (1-5-1). Bradley recently faced rising star Mikiah Kreps and retired after four rounds.
