Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ revived glorious days for Bollywood and superstars – Exclusive | Hindi Movie News







Business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​said, "We are radiating the stars way too soon. But the era of these superstars will remain for years to come. They still hold their strong positions. Nothing will stop them. Everyone goes through ups and downs, but that doesn't mean you forget about them. Look at the kind of response 'Pathaan' had from booking in advance to audience reactions after the first day of performances. Young actors have a lot to learn from them. After Ajay Devgn shows how 90s heroes are here to stay, his contemporary Shahrukh Khan arrives and breaks the box office record on its first day of release with a collection of over Rs 50 crore at the box office. So, for those who think Khans, Kumars and Devgns are box office finished, "Drishyam 2" and "Pathaan" proved you can't write them off even after 30 years in the film industry. Distributors and exhibitors are thrilled with the unprecedented first-day collection of "Pathaan" release. Raj Bansal feels that this is not a comeback and that they were really there. He said, I don't believe this is the return of the heroes of the 90s. I believe they had never gone anywhere. Unfortunately, some of their movies didn't do well at the box office. But they were still there and now they're coming out with a bang. Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are all heroes over 50 and no one compares to them. Among the younger heroes, there is only Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor. For others, Dilli Bahut Door Hai. They shouldn't consider themselves superstars just because a few of their movies became hits.

With ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the box office after four years, his last film was a super flop at the box office, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha bombed, and even Salman Khan’s star ‘ Antim: The Final Truth’ failed to impress, but that doesn’t mean they’re over. Business analyst Komal Nahata said, “People started saying superstars left because several films failed. But it was the movies that failed, not the stars. People were jumping the gun. Everyone likes to shoot down a certain person, so they said now their time is over. It wasn’t like the movies were good and the stars were bad. It was the reverse. And what a return. SRK came back like a wounded tiger. Shah Rukh Khan stayed away from the media and reality shows and opted to meet fans and audiences directly in cinemas. The trade is impressed by the commercialization of the film. Film producer and distributor Girish Johar said, “Pathaan has got off to a fantastic start across the country. It opened to around 60-65% occupancy in early morning shows, although it was a non-holiday, mid-week release and a massively wide release. This debut at the box office is truly prodigious. It shows congratulations to the best actors which are SRK, John and Deepika. The way the movie was marketed, they used the traditional methods of movie branding and marketing, sparked a lot of curiosity among the audience. They wanted to quench their thirst because watching the big stars on the big screen paid off really well. It’s doing fantastic business the long weekend will set the global box office on fire. My guess is that over the five-day weekend, the film should easily cross 300 crores worldwide as a gross collection. Shah Rukh Khan is on fire, John Abraham is truly loved, and Deepika is also loved. There’s also a Salman Khan cameo that’s driving fans crazy. All in all, it’s a very good sign for the brotherhood starting 2023 with a bang. The happiest of the business fraternity is exhibitor Manoj Desai who claimed he was flying after ‘Pathaan’ got off to a flying start at the box office and is glad the Khan is back and the heroes star of the 90s be back. He said, Bollywood is back otherwise we were running dubbed movies in our cinemas.

