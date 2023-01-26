List of Bollywood’s most unintentionally funny villains; Gunda, Mogambo, Tiranga





Gabbar Singh, Kancha Cheena and Katya are some of the most terrifying and fierce villains in Bollywood, but some of the villains are unintentionally funny and goofy. Here is the list of top 5 funniest villains in Bollywood. 1. Pralaynath Gundaswami-Tirangaa

NH Studios Excellency is one of the unintentionally funniest movies and the movie’s main villain Pralaynath Gundaswami is nothing less than a walking meme. Deepak Shirke played the role of Gundaswami and his little nuances made the role even more hilarious as no one can forget the scene of him and Raaj Kumar where Raaj Kumar pulls out the fuse from the Pralaynaths missiles. 2. Mogambo-Mr India



Narsimha Enterprises Mr India was a breakthrough film in terms of technical achievement in Indian cinema and Shekhar Kapooor, Salim & Javed had created some of the timeless characters like Calendar and Daaga, but the character of Amrish Puris from Mogambo stands out from all of them.

Narsimha Enterprises Mogambo’s character has become iconic as Amrish Puri just gave some of the most menacing expressions but the lines he says sound cartoonish and awkward which is why he is one of my favorite funny Bollywood villains. 3. Bulla-Gunda



gold mining Gunda tops all movies when it comes to Bollywood guilty pleasure movies. The scenes, characters, and dialogue have become part of billions of memes, but it’s the character of Bulla, the film’s main antagonist, who has become the most iconic. Mukesh Rishi played the role of Bulla and his deep, grave voice seems appropriate for the role. His famous line Mera Naam Hai Bulla, Rakhta Hoon Khulla has become part of pop culture and is as iconic as the movie itself. 4. Mother Hatela-Gunda



gold mining Other than Bulla, my second favorite villain from Gunda is Ibu Hatela. A daytime gangster and a to drink at night, Ibu Hatela was played by Harish Patel and he just nailed the character. 5. Crime Master Gogo-Andaz Apna Apna



netflix One of the most iconic villains in Indian cinematic history, Shakti Kapoors’ portrayal of Crime Master Gogo is nothing short of an acting school for funny villains. Every line said by Shakti Kapoor has become legendary and people are still quoting her dialogues from the movie.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mensxp.com/entertainment/bollywood/127698-list-of-most-unintentionally-funny-villains-of-bollywood.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos