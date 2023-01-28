Kangana warns Bollywood to stay away from politics despite Pathaan success





Mumbai, January 28: On Saturday morning, actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut warned Bollywood and asked them to ‘enjoy their success’ and ‘stay away from politics’ amid the resounding success of the latest release of Shahrukh Khan “Pathaan”. Kangana wrote “Bollywood walon yeh narrative banana ki koshish mat karna ki iss desh mein tum Hindu hate se suffer kar rahe ho, agar maine phir se yeh mot suna ‘triumph over hate’ toh tum logon ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi .Enjoy your success and do a good job, stay away from politics.” However, the ‘Dhaakad’ actress’ tweet was not well received by many users. “Enjoy your success and do a good job. Stay away from politics. I wonder who needs to hear this the most,” one netizen commented. One said “Aap Bollywood se nahi ho? Aap Hollywood se ho? Aap kyun aisi baatein karti ho?” “Chalo #Pathaan ko side mein karte hai.. another example of ‘triumph over hate’ is how your last 9 films failed one after another. Audiences rejected @KanganaTeam, we know you desperate now to be where Smriti Irani is,” another wrote. “Stay away from politics? Look who is talking, ”launched a user. Kangana had earlier said the film showed “enemy” Pakistan in a good light. Kangana Warns Bollywood To Stay Away From Politics Despite ‘Pathaan’ Hit IANS January 28, 2023 Post your comments

