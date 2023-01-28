Director Robert Townsends Hollywood Shuffle comes full circle

Comment this story Comment

Robert Townsend needed no introduction, at least not for Eric Garcia. The Kaleidoscope creator had considered himself a fan of Townsends since the director’s 1987 feature debut, Hollywood Shuffle. The idea of ​​having Townsend helm episodes of his Netflix show intrigued him. If anyone needed convincing, it was Townsend. I’m always interested in doing something new and something fresh and something different,” Townsend said in a recent Zoom interview. Im a very difficult man. I don’t like anything and everything.

Knowing this, his agents urge him to consider Kaleidoscope, a limited series designed its episodes can therefore be played in any order. The opportunity to work with star Giancarlo Esposito piqued Townsends’ interest, but it was the series’ unique format that attracted him.

It was like a puzzle, Townsend recalls. And I was like, Ooh, I like that.

Its assembly. Townsends’ career has been something of a puzzle: seemingly incongruous genres mesh neatly together.

Townsend imagined a black superhero in The Meteor Man (1993), captured the larger-than-life personality of Jenifer Lewis in the 1999 mockumentary Jackies Back! and centered Beyonc still in Destinys Child and barely out of her teens in a 2001 hip-hop adaptation of the opera Carmen. In one of his most polarizing turns as a director, the 1997 BAPS comedy fish out of water Halle Berry sported a platinum blonde wig and gold teeth. The Five Heartbeats, a perennial fan favorite, followed a fictional R&B band to the lonely peak.

Hollywood Shuffle is his most defining project, one that transformed Robert Townsend, an actor with roots in theatre, stand-up and improv comedy, into Robert Townsend, a director and producer who often wrote (or co-wrote) his projects and starred in them. , to start. The entertainment industry satire channeled the frustration Townsend and co-writer Keenen Ivory Wayans felt over the dearth of roles for black actors in the 1980s. And it set Townsend on a path to help change this landscape with films and TV shows that reflected the full spectrum of black life and featured Whos Who of Black Hollywood talent: Diahann Carroll, James Earl Jones, Don Cheadle, Marla Gibbs, John Witherspoon and plenty of others.

At On the heels of directing episodes of the buzzy Kaleidoscope and Peacocks The Best Man: The Final Chapters, the final pieces of this puzzle are falling into place, highlighting the big picture of Townsends’ career. Hollywood Shuffle, the first piece of the puzzle, is set to join the Criterion Collection next month, making Townsend, who turns 66 in February, one of the some black directors to receive the prestigious award.

Growing up on Chicago’s West Side, Robert Townsend’s encyclopedic knowledge of what was on the tube and his ever-growing catalog of knockoffs earned him the nickname TV Guide. He adopted a Hitchcockian rhythm to tell the chilling stories of Alfred Hitchcock Presents and perfectly imitated Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca and Walter Brennan in The Westerner.

His vocals became more of a hobby after a teacher noticed his talent, leading him to the local theater, where he joined an all-black troupe at age 14. Training at Second City followed. But when Townsend informed a professor at Illinois State University that he was aiming for show business, she discouraged him by telling him he would never make it in New York. He took it as a challenge and transferred to a school in New Jersey to be closer to New York’s thriving stand-up circuit. In the early 80s he was a regular at Budd Friedmans Improv, where he imbued his stand-up with the characters and accents he had spent years mastering.

If Townsends’ career had gone the way he envisioned it before his brief uncredited acting debut in the 1975 comedy-drama Cooley High, he might not have used multiple credit cards to make Hollywood Shuffle. . Cooley High, itself a recent addition to Criterion, was writer Eric Montes’ rare coming-of-age story based on childhood in Chicago’s Cabrini-Green housing project, centered on black teenagers . For Townsend, it reflected his own childhood in a deeply moving way.

But Townsend learned that projects such as Cooley High and A Soldiers Story, the 1984 Oscar-nominated film that marked his dramatic breakthrough as a young corporal, were rare. More often than not, he was confined to the same old, stereotypical roles, despite his training in theater and improvisation. In the beginning, a lot of actors of color were always put in that box. And I was like, I’m not cool with the box, Townsend said. This is where I found my cinematic voice.

He highlights this absurdity in a Hollywood Shuffle scene that serves as a public service announcement for the Black Acting School, where White instructors teach black actors Jive Talk 101 and other Blacker ways to act. A veteran sings the praises of his training: I played nine crooks, four gang leaders, two drug dealers. I played a rapist twice. It was fun!

Hollywood Shuffle put Townsend on the map (he was soon tapped to direct the hit Eddie Murphy comedy film Raw), but The Five Heartbeats is by far his most beloved work. Three decades later, he remains so collectively revered that not having seen him is a fitting reason to revoke your Black card.

The 1991 drama Townsend wrote alongside Wayans follows the challenges faced by a fictional R&B band, partly inspired by the Temptations and the Dells. Filled with iconic songs and scenes that regularly get the same treatment on TikTok, the film has its share of comedic moments, one memorable scene features dancer Harold Nicholas as a seasoned choreographer who temporarily separates from his cane to show the Heartbeats how to really move, but it doesn’t skimp on gravity. See the calm, steely resolve in the musicians’ eyes as the Heartbeats are stopped by a racist white policeman who orders them to sing at the right time. One by one, they slowly join in a discordant rendition of one of the band’s hits. I got nothing but love for you, baby, they croon in the harsh police lights.

This versatility behind the camera is part of what made Garcia feel Townsend was a natural fit to direct the Kaleidoscopes Green and Violet episodes, which draw from the shows for more emotional aspects, particularly the tension that Espositos’ character feels between his affinity for crime and his devotion to his wife, Lily (Robinne Lee), and daughter, Hannah (Austin Elle Fisher). Establishing the father-daughter relationship came easily to Townsend, who has four children of his own.

I could feel pretty immediately that he was going to have an amazing way of working with actors, having been an actor himself, Garcia recalls. On set, Townsend stood out from the other directors on the show with a trademark approach to getting the perfect take which he dubbed one more for love.

It’s the cue for actors to do something they haven’t been directed, haven’t tried before, Garcia said. The tactic produced some very good things, he added, citing a scene in which inmates unknowingly ingest large amounts of magic mushrooms. A particularly drunk inmate declares himself a peacock, with (imaginary) wings.

Kaleidoscope ended up being Robert Townsend’s perfect project in the sense that he had never done anything like it. Another unique puzzle piece.

In recent years, Townsend has dabbled in episodic television, directing installments of Ava DuVernays Colin in Black and White, Tracy Morgans The Last OG (reuniting Wayans, who served as showrunner in season 3) and the CW Black Lightning. He also returned to acting with a brief recurring role in the latter, an experience that motivated him to return to his acting roots. In 2019, he directed Living the Shuffle, a one-man show about his life and career that he hopes to adapt for the Broadway stage.

Austin Elle Fisher, the actress who played the younger version of Hannah in Kaleidoscope, also appeared in an episode of Donald Glovers Atlanta that evoked the biting Hollywood criticism of Townsends’ early life so much that several friends urged him to to look at it. In the episode, titled Work Ethic!, Fishers’ character lands a role in a Tyler Perry-produced sitcom-esque Mr. Chocolate.

Donald Glover is so smart, said Townsend, who is ironically referenced in a later episode. It was like, let me show you what it’s like, this new Hollywood Shuffle, because we’re in charge and we’re writing, we’re directing.

He got it right, Townsend said. Like, that’s where Hollywood Shuffle is now, in a whole different universe.

Hollywood Shuffles’ next addition to Criterion ironically shines a light on the films’ enduring relevance: In 2020, the archives of more than 1,000 feature films featured only four African-American filmmakers, all of whom were male. In the years that followed, Criterion added titles including Sidney Poitiers Buck and the preacher and Eves Bayou, by director Kasi Lemmons, but glaring omissions remain.

Now, Townsends’ legacy has literally come full circle on HBO, where his daughter Skye forged her own path in sketch comedy as a standout presence on A Black Lady Sketch Show. When HBO called, she was ready, thanks to her dad. He’s sort of comically shaped me since I was a kid, she said. Not that she had always been aware of it.

He was really good at making everything look like a game, Skye added. I had no idea that I was undergoing extensive improv training.

One of their favorites was a track they called Radio, in which the elder Townsend pretended to be a radio host pitching to various callers while driving his daughter to school. Hed go, okay, I think we have a Dr. Jill from Texas. Are you there. Skye, every nine or 10, would respond in her best southern sled: Hellooo, it’s me!

The speech of baby nepo, for the record, is not lost on either of them. But he forced me to respect the profession, not just to like to receive. It’s like, it’s not just about getting attention. Anybody can get attention, but like, you gotta be really awesome if you’re gonna be in there because you’re a Townsend, so don’t play with me, she said with a laugh.