Pathaan Overseas Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan star raises $3.80 million. [Rs. 30.97 cr.] overseas day 2: Bollywood Box Office





The film directed by Siddharth Anand Pathane was released on January 25, to a thunderous response from audiences. With Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the company Yash Raj Films has met the expectations of the trade. In fact, despite the turmoil that preceded its release Pathanethe film has a wide distribution on 2500 screens abroad. After drawing 4.5 million USD [Rs. 36.68 cr.] on the day of its opening, reports indicate that the activity of Pathane remained stable. For its second consecutive day, Pathane managed to attract an additional $3.80 million [Rs. 30.97 cr.] at the foreign box office. Unsurprisingly, the UAE/GCC Overseas Territory leads with collections pegged at $1,470,000 [Rs. 11.98 cr.] the United States being the second most profitable foreign market with collections of 733,238 USD [Rs. 5.97 cr.] from 599 screens. After those two big overseas markets, territories like Australia, Canada, and the UK saw Pathaan do pretty well at the box office, grossing $476,323. [Rs. 3.88 cr.] from, 105 screens, 378,027 USD [Rs. 3.08 cr.] from 60 screens, and 286,830 USD [Rs. 2.33 cr.] from 213 screens entering respectively. While the territory of New Zealand comparatively had a lower collection rate with 61,108 USD [Rs. 49.81 lakhs] from 38 screens. Although film collections may have plunged, business forecasts indicate that the business of Pathane in overseas markets will see an increase from its first Saturday and Sunday. As of now, thanks to the positive reviews and rave reviews from the audience, the film continues its march at the box office. Pathaan Day 2 Overseas Box Office at a Glance:

WATER/CCG: $1,470,000 [Rs. 11.98 cr.]

UNITED STATES: $733,238 [Rs. 5.97 crore] from 599 screens

Australia: $476,323 [Rs. 3.88 crore] from 105 screens

Canada: $378,027 [Rs. 3.08 crore] from 60 screens

UK: $286,830 [Rs. 2.33 crore] from 213 screens

New Zealand: $61,108 [Rs. 49.81 lacs] from 38 screens

Total: $3.8 million [Rs. 30.97 cr.]

