Kangana Ranaut Warns Bollywood To Stay Away From Politics After ‘Pathaan’ Hit





New Delhi: As Deepika Padukone star Shah Rukh Khan continues to break box office records and many Bollywood celebrities celebrate her success, actor Kangana Ranaut has spoken about the film. karna ki iss desh mein tum hindu hate se suffer kar rahe ho, agar maine phir se yeh word suna ‘triumph over hate’ toh tum logon ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi (Bollywood people created a narrative about suffering Hindu hatred in this country. If I hear another comment on ‘triumph over hatred’, I will take your class)” Interestingly, the actor’s statement comes days shortly after filmmaker-producer Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt hailed the film and the success. “Pathaan” made history with its opening day collections at the domestic box office. It also set new records for Bollywood and especially Shah Rukh Khan who returned to theaters with a full-fledged feature film after four years. While Karan Johar wrote about “love forever wins over hate” and Alia’s comment “love always wins”, Kangana’s remark sounds like an indirect interpretation of them. ‘Pathaan’ meanwhile collected Rs. 106 crores worldwide on its opening day. On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut returned to Twitter after her account was banned in 2020 for breaking the social media platform’s rule. Shortly after Kangana shared this tweet, many criticized her for tweeting at such an opportune time for personal gain, while a section of fans also supported her. One tweet read: “Chalo Pathaan ko side mein karte hai (let’s leave Pathaan aside for a moment)…another example of ‘triumph over hate’ is how your last nine films have crumbled one after another. The public rejected Kangana, we know you are now desperate to be where Smriti Irani (BJP leader and labor minister) is.” One user wrote, “Madam ji, aap kaha se ho?? Bollywood se nahi ho?? Alag koi industry se aye ho kya (aren’t you from Bollywood)?” Kangana previously reacted to a user who pointed out that his movie “Dhaakad” was a box office flop. Responding to the comment, Kangana said on Friday, “Yes, Dhakad was a historic flop, when did I deny that? This is SRK ji’s first hit movie in ten years, we also take inspiration from him, I hope we also get a similar chance that India gave her.After all this India is great she is generous Jai Shri Ram. In the tweet thread, Kangana wrote, “Anyone claiming Pathaan is the triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be specific, who buys tickets and makes it a hit?Yes it’s love and inclusion of India where eighty percent Hindus live and yet a movie called Pathaan that shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS under a good day, works successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgments that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed over hate and judgment petty politics of enemies… Lekin all who have high hopes, please note… Pathaan sirf ek film ho sakti hai… goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram… Jai Shri Ram.

