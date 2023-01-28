Search | Culture & Leisure

And clear skies continue at least for now so we were able to keep looking west around 7pm except we were going to look northwest where we do see a bright star which is actually Jupiter and square of Pegasus to the right or north of it. Saturday also brings the first quarter moon. Neptune is also very close, but not visible to the naked eye.
Well, keep exploring Pegasus Myths. We finished with Bellerophon, another Greek hero, who let the successes of defeating the Chimera, a fire-breathing monster, go to his head. He thought we were too good for mortals and tried to fly to Mount Olympus to join the gods but fell off the winged horse and returned to Earth, while Pegasus did. There Zeus used the horse to carry his thunder and lightning, and eventually placed him among the constellations. As with most myths, there are other versions. In one, Pegasus pushes Bellerophon off his back, knocking him back to Earth. In a more popular version, Zeus sends a gadfly to sting Pegasus because he doesn’t want Bellerophon to go to Mount Olympus. The horsefly’s sting causes Pegasus to recoil, causing Bellerophon to fall to Earth.
There are other interesting details about Pegasus. Her parents were Medusa and Poseidon. Medusa was once a beautiful maiden; so beautiful that Poseidon imposed himself on her in one of Athena’s temples. Athena found out but couldn’t get rid of Poseidon so she went after Medusa. It was Athena who turned Medusa into a monstrous gorgon, with serpent hair and cursed her to turn people to stone if they looked at her. Poseidon had impregnated Medusa but Athena cursed her so that she could not give birth. This is why Pegasus and Chrysaor sprang from her neck after Perseus killed her. In another version, Pegasus and Chrysaor are descended from his blood. In yet another, they arose when his blood mixed with the foam of the sea. Some say Pegasus was a horse because it was the form Poseidon assumed in an attempt to seduce Medusa, others say it was a bird. It is also said that when Pegasus was born, thunder and lightning pierced the sky.
In addition to being found on 7th-century Greek pottery, the image of Pegasus has been found on 6th-century coins in Corinth, Greece, proving just how popular his image was at the time and continues to be.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts you want to share, email [email protected] with the subject line “Look Up”.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos