Madalyn Dann, Mexico – Ceramic and glass titled Reputation. | arts and entertainment

CENTRAL NEW YORK — Teen artists, from 14 Central New York counties and more than 90 middle and high schools, submitted thousands of their best works of art for national and local recognition at the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards. Sponsored by M&T Bank and hosted by Onondaga Community College, this year’s award-winning entries will be on display until early March.
Earlier this month, volunteer judges – professional artists, educators and photographers – dumped the 4,000 individual entries and 102 portfolios to select pieces in 17 categories. More than 1,155 works were awarded. A special awards ceremony, held at the SRC Arena/OCC campus on January 17, celebrates the Golden Key first place selections for national competition entry, as well as local awards, cash prizes and special recognition.
Some 1,350 coins, including Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention winners, are on display daily at Onondaga Community College’s Whitney Applied Technology Center through March 3. Additionally, the Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse will host a selection of student work from March 11 through April 9.
Pieces identified as the best in their categories will compete nationally, with results announced in the spring. Last year, the Central New York region produced 22 national winners. The Scholastic Art Awards program was founded by Scholastic, Inc. in 1923. It is the largest annual student art competition in America and the CNY region has participated in it for over 70 years. The CNY Art Council, a body of art teachers in the region, devotes countless hours to coordinating this regional program.
In addition to the continued support of OCC and M&T Banks, for 38 years the CNY Art Council has many sponsors including: Light Work, Rudy Hellmann Photography, Tracy L. Haylor Memorial Fund, Syracuse Cultural Workers, Clayscapes, Independent Potters Association of CNY, The Print Hub Syracuse, The Art Store, SI Newhouse Visual Communications, Purcell Construction Corp., The Sage Scholars Educational Foundation and OCC Foundation.
2023 CNY School Art Award Winners – Oswego Area Schools
Golden Key: Lillian Grennell, jewelry; Christian Morrow, digital art; Madison Tucci, Jewelry.
Silver Key: Aiden Baxter, digital art; Samantha Moran, Jewelry.
Honorable mention: Dalton Bramer (2), Autumn Kellar, Anna Lowe, Samantha Moran, Christian Morrow, Oliver Randall, Emerson Widowski.
Golden Key: Madalyn Dann, Ceramics and Glass.
Silver Key: Harley Potter, ceramic and glass.
Honorable mention: Alexis Bickford.
John C. Birdlebough High School
Portfolio Honorable Mention: Alexander Bell.
Golden Key: Alexander Bell, photography.
Silver Key: Alexander Bell, photography; Ryleah Breckenridge, photography; Arlin Russo, digital art.
Honorable mention: Erika Dygert, Arlin Russo.
Emerson J Dillon Middle School
Golden Key: Jackson Collier, drawing and illustration.
Silver Key: Hailey Prickett, mixed media.
Honorable mention: Sage Byrne, Jackson Collier, JJ Juliet Fyler, Hailey Szyikowski, Faith Thomas (2), Natasia Worley.
