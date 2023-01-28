Videos, Release Dates Announced in National Abolition Hall of Fame Series





PETERBORO — The National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum’s third set of Black History Matters videos will air at midnight each day in February 2023 and can be viewed for free at www.YouTube.com/@AbolitionHallofFame. Here is a list of the programs in the series and when they will be available: February 1: Race Relations and the Cincinnati Riot of 1829

February 2: The Legacy of Uncle Tom’s Cabin

February 3: Slavery by Any Other Name: The Convict Lease System

February 4: Westward: The Movement of the Exodusters

February 5: Tuskegee Institute and the “civilizing mission”

February 6: Crimes against humanity & “Open letter to His Serene Majesty Leopold II”

February 7: Niagara Movement and NAACP

February 8: National Urban League and NYC Tennents

February 9: Buchanan v. Warley and housing segregation

February 10: Rosenwald Schools

February 11: Scottsboro Boys

February 12: Tuskegee Airmen of World War II

Feb. 13: Durham Manifesto

February 14: Congress of Racial Equality

February 15: Chicago Port Mutiny

February 16: Smith v. Allwright and voting suppression

February 17: Journey of Reconciliation

February 18: Executive Order 9981: desegregation of the armed forces.

February 19: Sweatt v. Painter: separate and not equal

February 20: McKissick v. Carmichael: Higher Education Integration

February 21: Katzenbach v. McClung: Restaurant Desegregation

February 22: Moynihan Report

February 23: Baldwin vs. Buckley and the American Dream

February 24: 1968 Kerner Commission

February 25: Swann v. Charlotte: Strengthen desegregation in schools

February 26: Wilmington Ten

February 27: Bakke decision and affirmative action

February 28: Shaw v. Reno: race and redistricting The mission of the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum is “…to honor anti-slavery abolitionists, their work to end slavery and the legacy of that struggle, and to strive to complete the second abolition in progress – the moral conviction to end racism.” NAHOF believes that by understanding history, the present can be better understood. Black History Matters shines a light on lesser-known American history, the organization added. For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.NationalAbolitionHallofFameandMuseum.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://romesentinel.com/stories/videos-released-dates-announced-in-national-abolition-hall-of-fame-series,161874 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos