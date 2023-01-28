Highest Opening Bollywood Film Pathaan Grosses $38.3 Million Worldwide

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen on January 25 after four years with … [+] Pathane. AFP via Getty Images

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is back with a new film after a five-year hiatus and early collections prove he has lost none of his fandom – Pathane made a record-breaking worldwide opening of $13 million on January 25, and on its third day the film grossed $38.3 million worldwide. It also grossed $26.4 million in India.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside Khan, the film netted $6.9 million in India on its first day. Trade analysts had estimated that Pathane will raise an opening Rs 5 million in India alone. Pathane has clearly exceeded all expectations to score a huge in the Indian markets.

After the grand opening, Pathane went on to do another record collection on the second day which was a public holiday (Republic Day) in India. By the end of day two, the film had grossed $26.8 million worldwide. It grossed $14.7 million in India alone on day two and is the biggest single-day collection for a film in India. The film also features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles.

Business experts believe that Khan’s stardom, combined with a low-touch marketing strategy, worked well for Pathane. Film trade analyst Atul Mohan said: “There were calls for a boycott, but it was unclear why to boycott the film. I think the traction the film had was also an aggressive reaction to the call for a boycott – this is Khans’ film coming out after many years. He adds that Khans stardom and comeback also played a major role.

Producer and film business analyst Girish Johar adds: “The silence of the whole team, the calls for a boycott have also taken advertising to another level. These are all marketing ploys, the movie will only get such traction after day one if the content matches the hype.

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi disagrees that boycott calls may have impacted the revenue of Pathane at all. Neither politics nor calls for a boycott or ban have had any impact on the collections. Even in the past, we had received boycott calls against films such as Padmaavat and Chapak – one became a huge hit and the other didn’t. In the end, it’s the content that counts. In fact, as an entertainment industry, we should stay away from politics because then we get involved in counter-politics.

CEO of Pathaans production house Yash Raj Films, Akshaye Widhani expresses his joy and says in a press release: “It’s amazing that Pathane recorded the biggest opening ever in India and abroad, considering the film’s collections in the first three days of its release, which is dubbed as the opening weekend of any film. Pathane has been blessed by Indians all over the world and what happens with this movie is unprecedented and historic.

The highest grossing films in India in 2022 did not come out of Bollywood. Movies such as Pushpa the climb and KGF 2, had huge box office deals across India. They were also a huge craze in the country’s Hindi belt. These movies were about a solo hero – larger than life and sticking mostly to orthodox traditions. Pathane is perhaps the right movie that can represent Hindi movies when the movie scholars are talking about movies such as KGF and Pushpa The Ascension (films that topped the box office in India, especially the Hindi belt last year). It has a similar imaginary premise, a complete disregard for most logical conclusions and rules of physics as well as reality. But then, if you’re looking at an artist, it’s out of place and unfair to demand those in the movie.

East Pathane made on lines similar to those KGF 2 and Pushpa the climb? The only similarity is that they are all made like shameless entertainers, with the sole purpose of engaging and entertaining the lowest common denominator of social strata. (The attempt is to do this) without financially or socially alienating any part of the public, Rathi says.