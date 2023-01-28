Entertainment
‘Stay away from politics’: Kangana Ranaut warns Bollywood against using ‘triumph over hate’ – The New Indian Express
MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday made a strong statement against those in Bollywood speaking of “a triumph over hate” and said “Where will you go in class?.”
Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote: “Bollywood Walon yeh story banana ki koshish mat karna ki iss desh mein tum hindu hate se suffer kar rahe ho, agar maine phir se yeh word suna ‘triumph over hate’ toh tum connection ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi (People of Bollywood, don’t try to project that you suffer from Hindu hatred in this country. If I hear another comment about ‘triumph over hate’, I’ll take your course). Enjoy your success and do a good job, stay away from politics.”
Bollywood walon yeh story banana ki koshish mat karna ki iss desh mein tum hindu hate se suffer kar rahe ho, agar maine phir se yeh mot suna triumph over hate toh tum connection ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi enjoy your success and do the job well, stay away from politics.
Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 28, 2023
Interestingly, the ‘Queen’ actor’s statement came days after director Karan Johar and actor Alia Bhatt praised Shah Rukh Khan for the overwhelming response to his film ‘Pathaan’.
On Thursday, Johar shared a message of appreciation for King Khan and wrote, “Hit beyond a century!!!! 100 crores and more in 1 day. GOAT MEGASTAR SRK VISIONARY AND LEGENDARY YRF AND ADI… SID ANAND DEEPIKA JOHN!! WOW. Love outweighs hate forever! Mark the date.”
Alia Bhatt, meanwhile, shared an Instagram Story on Friday in which she wrote, “Because LOVE always wins.”
Recently, Kangana snidely criticized ‘Pathaan’ for portraying Pakistan, an ‘enemy nation’ of India, and its intelligence agency ISIS in a ‘good light’.
In the tweet thread, Kangana wrote, “Anyone claiming Pathaan is the triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be specific, who buys tickets and makes it a hit?Yes this is India love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus live and yet a movie called Pathaan that shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in a good light works successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgment that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed over hate and petty politics haters…Lekin anyone with high hopes, please note…Pathaan sirf ek film ho sakti hai…goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram…Jai Shri Ram.”
READ ALSO | Rs 313crore in three days: Historic hit, ‘Pathaan’ continues its dream run at the global box office
“Pathaan” received a massive response from viewers, and the SRK fandom around the world warmly welcomed the actor to his film after four years. The film also entered the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day.
Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, “Pathaan” also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.
READ ALSO | Kangana Ranaut completes filming for ‘Emergency’
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/entertainment/hindi/2023/jan/28/stay-away-from-politicskangana-ranaut-warns-bollywood-over-usage-of-triumph-over-hate-2542203.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A strong earthquake hits Islamabad, parts of Punjab
- Finland hints at Russian involvement in Quran-burning protest in Sweden
- Table Tennis: The European Team Championships are “a staff rating” for the DTN
- Hill-Murray borders White Bear Lake in OT – Twin Cities
- A 5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Iran, killing three and injuring more than 800
- No. 4/5 Terriers Defeat BC 3-1 to complete the weekend sweep
- Parks and Recreation | Lifestyle
- Boris Johnson ‘told to stop asking for financial advice’ from Richard Sharp
- EKU retires in late stages to earn 73-63 win over Knights
- Turkey issues travel warning to Europe after protests 960 The Ref
- Charlie Bullen named OLB Coach/Pass Rush Coordinator
- A 6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes parts of the Pakistani capital, Islamabad