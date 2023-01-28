‘Stay away from politics’: Kangana Ranaut warns Bollywood against using ‘triumph over hate’ – The New Indian Express

Through YEARS

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday made a strong statement against those in Bollywood speaking of “a triumph over hate” and said “Where will you go in class?.”

Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote: “Bollywood Walon yeh story banana ki koshish mat karna ki iss desh mein tum hindu hate se suffer kar rahe ho, agar maine phir se yeh word suna ‘triumph over hate’ toh tum connection ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi (People of Bollywood, don’t try to project that you suffer from Hindu hatred in this country. If I hear another comment about ‘triumph over hate’, I’ll take your course). Enjoy your success and do a good job, stay away from politics.”

Bollywood walon yeh story banana ki koshish mat karna ki iss desh mein tum hindu hate se suffer kar rahe ho, agar maine phir se yeh mot suna triumph over hate toh tum connection ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi enjoy your success and do the job well, stay away from politics. Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 28, 2023

Interestingly, the ‘Queen’ actor’s statement came days after director Karan Johar and actor Alia Bhatt praised Shah Rukh Khan for the overwhelming response to his film ‘Pathaan’.

On Thursday, Johar shared a message of appreciation for King Khan and wrote, “Hit beyond a century!!!! 100 crores and more in 1 day. GOAT MEGASTAR SRK VISIONARY AND LEGENDARY YRF AND ADI… SID ANAND DEEPIKA JOHN!! WOW. Love outweighs hate forever! Mark the date.”

Alia Bhatt, meanwhile, shared an Instagram Story on Friday in which she wrote, “Because LOVE always wins.”

Recently, Kangana snidely criticized ‘Pathaan’ for portraying Pakistan, an ‘enemy nation’ of India, and its intelligence agency ISIS in a ‘good light’.

In the tweet thread, Kangana wrote, “Anyone claiming Pathaan is the triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be specific, who buys tickets and makes it a hit?Yes this is India love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus live and yet a movie called Pathaan that shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in a good light works successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgment that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed over hate and petty politics haters…Lekin anyone with high hopes, please note…Pathaan sirf ek film ho sakti hai…goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram…Jai Shri Ram.”

READ ALSO | Rs 313crore in three days: Historic hit, ‘Pathaan’ continues its dream run at the global box office

“Pathaan” received a massive response from viewers, and the SRK fandom around the world warmly welcomed the actor to his film after four years. The film also entered the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, “Pathaan” also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

READ ALSO | Kangana Ranaut completes filming for ‘Emergency’