It’s time for more and more discs to fall. Pathane has now marked a huge Friday with an extraordinary Rs. 37.50 crores* were collected. It’s just amazing and adjectives aren’t enough to define the kind of run this Shah Rukh Khan star has had. It was a normal working day and after such huge Wednesdays and Thursdays, one would have expected the movie to drop by at least 50%. Even that would have meant a haul of over Rs. 28 crores which would have been absolutely fantastic, whether before or after the pandemic. However, here the numbers are almost Rs. 10 crore higher than that as the drop in numbers has been so controlled.

As a result, the first three-day collections of the action-drama thriller directed by Sidharth Anand stands at Rs. 165 million rupees*. This is simply out of this world as no Bollywood movie has ever scored so much or even come close to it in its opening weekend. Maybe in their first week a few movies did that big, certainly not in the first 3 days.

As a result, the film now has a nice leg up on the biggies from other industries that have rocked the series over the past few years at the Indian box office. Hollywood Avengers: Endgame had scored Rs. 157.20 crores in its first three days and this score was beaten quite comfortably by the YRF spy movie. On another side KGF: Chapter 2whose Hindi version grossed Rs. 143.64 crores, was also left far behind.

Pathane is in power from the top and between today and tomorrow, around Rs. 100 crore more will come from Indian markets alone.

Blockbuster of all time.

*Estimates. Expected final figures

Note: All collections according to production and distribution sources

