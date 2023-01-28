French actress says she is being held hostage in Goa over property dispute

French actress Marianne Borgo has claimed she has been held “hostage” at her Calangute home in Goa since the start of this week over a property dispute. According to a new report, the Goa Police said that since the dispute related to the house is civil in nature and is being heard in court, they are reluctant to intervene in the matter. (Also read | Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya says ‘never’ as she asks him to come home during Goa vacation)

In a video released to the media on Thursday, as reported by news agency PTI, the 75-year-old actor claimed she was in a frightening and dangerous situation at her home in Calangute. According to the report, Marianne said people who claimed her property had disconnected the water as well as electrical connections to the house, forcing her to live in darkness.

Marianne said she bought the house for “happiness, peace and for retirement”, but the last few days had been horrible. The actor claimed she had been held “hostage” in the house for three days.

A friend of hers said the actor filed for an injunction in the lower court to support her legal claim regarding the house she bought in 2008 from a lawyer, Francisco Sousa, who died. The main door to the house has been blocked and only the maid is allowed to enter the premises, she said. Marianne’s attorney, Benny Nazarenth, said the case is pending in Mapusa City Civil Court.

Calangute Police said they have a limited role to play in the case as they are being heard by the court. Every time she (Borgo) called for help, police teams rushed to the scene. But the police have no role to play in a case that is essentially civil in nature, Calangute Police Station Inspector Dattaguru Sawant told PTI.

Marianne has worked extensively in film, television and theater across Europe and India. She starred in the original The Bourne Identity and A Little Princess. We also saw her in The Divorce alongside Kate Hudson, Glenn Close and Stephen Fry.

Marianne was a recurring character in the French thriller series Profilage and more recently in the Indian production Danny Goes Aum. She trained at the Center d’Art Dramatique and the National Conservatory of Dramatic Art in Paris.