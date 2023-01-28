Walking Dead actor Steve Coulter in Shotgun Wedding, now streaming





Walking Dead and She-Hulk Actor Steve Coulter stars in a new movie currently streaming on Prime Video. You can see Coulter in the new movie, Shotgun Wedding, with Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel. fans of The Walking Dead remember Coulter as the wise and gentle Reg Monroe, husband of Deanna (Tova Feldshuh). He was an integral part of the fortification of Alexandria and his knowledge as a professor of architecture made a significant contribution to that community. His death shocked viewers as his throat was accidentally slit by Pete “Porch Dick” Anderson (Corey Brill) in the Season 5 finale. Now he’s starring in the highly anticipated Amazon Studios movie Shotgun Wedding, which was released on January 27. Directed by Pitch Perfects Jason Moore and written by Mark Hammer, the film follows Tom and Darcy to their destination wedding, which goes horribly wrong. Surrounded by their loving but stubborn families, the couple get cold feet and gunmen take the wedding party hostage. Shotgun Wedding Cast The film also stars Sônia Braga, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin, D’Arcy Carden, Selena Tan and Desmin Borges. shotgun wedding trailer What else does Steve Coulter star in? Coulter is well known for his role as Father Gordon in Conspiracy films, appearing in all three films and Annabelle comes home. He recently starred in Leverage: Redemption, Atlanta, P-Valley, Last Looks, and more. Fans can also see him in the drama A little prayer which recently premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and was recently picked up by Sony Pictures. Then he will play we have a ghost which will be released on February 24. He will also star in the upcoming comedy-drama, of beaten dog, a thriller titled Walden, and the new Charlie Day comedy The idiot. Follow walking dead walking on twitter and sign up for the daily Undead Walking newsletter so you don’t miss a thing The Walking Dead universe.

