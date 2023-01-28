Windsors Actor Haydn Gwynne Says Show Will Shoot Coronation Episode – Deadline





Haydn Gwynne, who plays Queen Consort Camilla in The Windsorssaid the comedy royal plans to film a special episode in time for King Charles’ coronation later this year. “They’ve commissioned another series, which we’ll shoot later this year. But also, we’re going to be doing a Coronation special very soon,” Gwynne told BBC Radio 4 on Saturday. Gwynne went on to say that she initially thought the show wouldn’t return after George Jeffrie, who co-wrote the show with Bert Tyler-Moore, died of a heart attack in 2020. “I thought that would be the end of it, so it’s amazing that Bert managed to take over, and we’re doing it again.” The Windsors first aired on UK broadcaster Channel 4 in 2016. The third season of the show aired in 2020. As the title suggests, the comedy tells the story of the British royal family, but the monarchy is reimagined through the lens of a soap opera. Gwynne plays Queen Consort Camilla on the show. She told Radio 4 that she had met the Queen Consort in the past, but since joining acting she has been regularly ‘removed’ if she finds herself in the same neighborhood as Camilla. “They don’t want the distraction,” Gwynne said. “I’ve been pretty much disconnected from the possibility of meeting her a few times.” Later in the interview, Gwynne is asked to describe how she portrays the Queen Consort on screen, to which she responds with a joke that seems to tie in with Prince Harry’s description of Camilla in his book. Spare at the show. “I’m starting to worry if Prince Harry watched The Windsors too much with everything he watched because I thought my Camilla had nothing to do with the real Camilla,” she said. In Spare, Prince Harry wrote that he and his brother had begged their father not to marry Camilla. Their cries fell on deaf ears and Camilla and King Charles married in 2005. In a recent interview with ITV, Prince Harry said it was at this point that Camilla started a calculated program to remedy his public image by leaking stories to the press. “Stories started popping up all over the papers about his private conversations with ‘Willy’,” Harry said. “Stories containing specific details, none of which came from Willy, of course. They could only have been leaked by the only other person present.

