Daughter of Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia dies aged 25 three months after giving birth





Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up for our free US Evening Headlines email Odèle Ventimiglia, daughter of Soprano actor John Ventimiglia, has died aged 25, just three months after giving birth. Ms Ventimiglia died on January 12 and the cause of death has not been made public. Mother Belinda Cape said in a post on Facebook that the family was heartbroken. Mr. Ventimiglia appeared on the HBO show between 1999 and 2007 as Artie Bucco. Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odeles’ funeral notice. Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed with the messages of support and love we have received, and your memories of how beloved Odele was to so many, Mrs Cape wrote. Odele was much loved and leaves a huge void in our lives. Words will never be enough to express the grief we all feel. I loved my little sister very much and I will spend the rest of my life looking for her in everything, wrote sister Lucinda Ventimiglia on instagram. My family and I are very grateful for all the care and support we have received during this impossible time. It has never been clearer how much she means to so many people, she added. I like this picture. Thank you Lucinda, commented Mr Ventimiglia on the post. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Cape Belinda) The funeral service is to be held Thursday at the Old First Reformed Church in Brooklyn, New York. According to her family’s social media posts, Ms Ventimiglia gave birth to daughter Shiloh in November last year. Family hosted a GoFundeMe for the child, writing: With the loss of our beloved Odele, we are raising funds to help Shiloh with future education costs. By Friday morning, it had surpassed its $50,000 target by over $7,000. Stevie Van Zandt, who appeared on The Sopranos alongside Mr. Ventimiglia, donated $500 alongside his wife Maureen. Deepest love and condolences, they wrote. John Ventimiglia appears on The Sopranos on HBO ” height=”590″ width=”786″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=2)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75.0636%"/> John Ventimiglia appears on The Sopranos on HBO (Screenshot/HBO) Ms. Ventimiglia had worked as a server and host at Vekslers in Brooklyn since 2016, according to the Harris website. Her Facebook said she attended the Institute for Collaborative Education in New York, a school that offers job training with local employers. In addition to Artie Bucco, Mr. Ventimiglia played Organized Crime Control Bureau chief Dino Arbogast on Blue blood on CBS and Detective Eddy Costa on Jessica Jones produced by Disney. He also played Judge John Sirica in the Watergate drama Gas lighting with Julia Roberts.

