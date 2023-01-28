Award-winning actor Ting Chiang dies at 86





Taipei, Jan. 28 (CNA) Award-winning Taiwanese actor Ting Chiang () died on Friday at the age of 86. The actor, who has been a familiar face in local television and film for decades, was recovering at home from a minor stroke, according to his agent. However, before the Lunar New Year holiday, Ting fell down at home and was later rushed to hospital, his agent said, noting that the actor’s condition rapidly deteriorated after his admission. The agent, who did not reveal where Ting was hospitalized, revealed that Ting’s widow, veteran actress Li Hsuan (), consented to a do not resuscitate order to prevent her husband from being subjected to to invasive treatment. Ting died Friday with his wife by his side in hospital, the agent said. According to the agent, Ting’s only wish in his final years was for his widow, who was 13 years younger than him, to be cared for after his death. As actors, Ting and Li last shared the screen together in Taiwan’s award-winning TV drama “Tears on Fire ()” in 2021, where the couple replicated their real-life dynamics on screen. as husband and wife. Ting was nominated three times for the Golden Bell Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie in 2001, 2007 and 2010. He won the award in 2001 for the mini-series “Remember, Forget ( )”. Ting’s rep said she wanted to submit the actor’s name for a Lifetime Achievement Award at the last Golden Bell Awards, but didn’t submit his application in time. She plans to submit the veteran actor’s name posthumously for the category this year, the agent said.

