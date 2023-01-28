French actor claims she is being held hostage in her Goa home over property dispute





A 75-year-old French actress has claimed she has been held ‘hostage’ at her home in Calangute, North Goa, since the start of the week over a property dispute and finds herself in a dangerous situation.

Goa Police have expressed reluctance to intervene in the case, saying the dispute over the house is civil in nature and is being heard in court. In a video released to the media on Thursday, actress Marianne Borgo claimed she was in a frightening and dangerous situation at her residence in Calangute, a seaside town near Panaji that is popular with tourists. People claiming her property disconnected the electricity and water to her home and she was forced to live in darkness, she said. The actor claimed she had been held “hostage” in the house for three days. Borgo said she bought the house for “happiness, peace and retirement,” but the last few days had been horrific. One of Borgo’s friends says the actor in his 70s filed for an injunction in the magistrates’ court to support his legal claim over the house she bought in 2008 from a lawyer, Francisco Sousa, who died since. The main door to the house has been blocked and no one except the housekeeper is allowed to enter the premises, she said. The actor’s attorney, Benny Nazarenth, said the case is pending in Mapusa City Civil Court. Meanwhile Calangute Police say they have a limited role to play in the case as they are being heard by the court. Every time she (Borgo) called for help, police teams rushed to the scene. But the police have no role to play in a case which is essentially civil in nature, said Inspector Dattaguru Sawant of Calangute Police Station. Trained at the Center d’Art Dramatique in Paris and the Conservatoire National d’Art Dramatique (National Academy of Dramatic Art), Borgo has worked extensively in film, television and theater across Europe and India. Her credits include the original “The Bourne Identity”, “A Little Princess” and the French-American romantic comedy/drama “Le Divorce” alongside Kate Hudson, Glenn Close and Stephen Fry. She was a recurring character in the French thriller series “Profilage”, and most recently directed in the Indian production “Danny Goes Aum”.

