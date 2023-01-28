Entertainment
What can Bollywood teach us about types of makeup?
Now create your different types of makeup who look like Bollywood celebrities and will be the pride of the next party. Check out the new types of looks and tricks that will give you a different glow. Makeup has become a part of women’s daily routine, whether it’s an office or chat party, birthday or anniversary, most of the time is spent preparing for the makeup. But every girl doubts what kind of makeup will suit her desired look. What makeup will be right according to the dress? And the makeup of the day? What kind of makeup to wear in the evening? There are so many questions like these that come to mind! So what to do? To remove this confusion, we wrote this blog. Read on to find out what kind of Bollywood makeup will make your makeup perfect and radiant!
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Kohl Eye Look
By the way, there are many such actresses in Bollywood who are famous for their magic eyes. Similarly, you will also see many eye makeups, so they bring a different light to the face. In this footage, today we are going to talk about Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas. These days, Priyanka is in the news to launch her own beauty product. Other than that, if you want some eye makeup inspiration, you have to try this dark kohl look from PC.
Sonam Kapoors HD Matte Makeup
Sonam Kapoor is also called the queen of style. Her fashion sense is famous outside the country. Also, her makeup is different in every movie. You can also try this HD makeup. Nowadays, anyway, different types of HD makeup are trending. Be it the bride or the bridesmaid of the bride, everyone wants HD makeup in terms of makeup. Major brands are also launching distinct products for HD makeup in the market. You can also try this makeup for any wedding function.
Acid lip shadow with different colors
If it’s Bollywood and there’s no mention of experience, it’s not possible. Whether you have thin or full lips, layering foundation on your lips will extend the life of any makeup product and keep your lipstick looking pretty. But green lip gloss isn’t just trendy. Depending on its intensity, corona can bring different tones to your complexion. One of the best shades for Indian skin red is one of the most versatile, classy, and long-lasting shades. It can accentuate the simplest makeup looks. So here are some of the best red lipsticks for Indian skin.
Kareena Kapoors 2000s look
At the beginning of 2000, Kareena Kapoor had a completely different charm. Her sense of hair, makeup and dress was impressive. These include a long-lasting foundation or base product that matches your skin type, concealer to brighten, smudge-proof eyeliner, mascara to add length and volume, a bronzer to warm up your complexion and to enhance your look. Includes lipstick to complement.
Royal Bollywood look
Many movies about kings and emperors have been shot in Bollywood. The sets, costumes and jewelry were all so special, from K. Asif directing Mughal-e-Azam to his PS-1 to Mani Ratnam, the artisans and creators of the Kings, Queens and Princesses look of these films worked hard Recently, it was reported that 18 artisans each added Kundan to prepare her six-month-old jewelry for Aishwarya Rai’s appearance in PS-1. Aishwarya then appears in the film in 10th century attire.
Shiny Red Carpet Look Deepika Padukones
From fabulous sarees to artistic dresses to sleek pantsuits, Deepika Padukone’s wardrobe teaches versatility. Here are some of her best style moments over the years. The actor showed off many looks at the gala. From sarees to gowns, dresses and pants to her suits, Deepika graced all that was dressy. Deepika has been spotted at Cannes 2022 Red on her carpet six times and has also attended other events and interviews during her time in Cannes.
Thus, you have seen how you can adopt the makeup you want inspired by Bollywood. Hunar Online Courses are always ready to welcome you to our platform. Learn in your language. Now that you know how to learn about home beauty and makeup courses, join us as soon as possible and grow in your career and life.
At Hunar Online, you will have access to detailed video lessons and can learn from anywhere. You’ll get 24/7 teacher support and a chance to learn from industry experts. In addition, you can watch our trial lessons and get an overview of our courses. You can start learning your favorite course by app download.
So what are you waiting for? Join Hunar online courses and do what you always wanted to do.
