bollywood: ‘Stay away from politics’: Kangana Ranaut issues Bollywood ultimatum amid ‘Pathaan’ craze





Kangana Ranaut has advice for Bollywood: Stay away from politics! The Queen actress isn’t in the mood to engage in political debates or speculate on the socio-political implications of Pathaan’s phenomenal box office success, she wants the Bolly fraternity to just entertain the public. people and not make a political statement. As SRK star and Deepika Padukone continues to smash box office records. Amid the Pathaan craze, Ranaut, who is famous for his explosive statements, took to Twitter and slammed those writing about the film as the ultimate triumph over hate and warned Bollywood people to stay away from politics.” Bollywood walon yeh story banana ki koshish mat karna ki iss desh mein tum hindu hate se suffer kar rahe ho, agar maine phir se yeh word suna triumph over hate toh tum connection ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi (Bollywood people have created a narrative about the suffering of Hindu hatred in this country. If I hear another comment about ‘triumph over hatred’, I’ll take another course”) Bollywood walon yeh story banana ki tryshish mat karna ki iss desh mein tum hindu hate se se rahe kar rahe ho ho https://t.co/DIJSc9SPAd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) 1674869138000 This tweet is likely another potshot to Karan Johar, who celebrated the box office success of Pathaans on his Instagram handle with the caption, Love forever outweighs hate. Earlier, Tanu Weds actress Manu blasted the film for allegedly portraying Pakistan in a positive light and claimed it was India’s penchant for inclusiveness and tolerance that led to the huge box office response. Anyone who claims that Pathan is the triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be pre https://t.co/qvk7rUiX5B — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) 1674788845000 What shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS working successfully is this spirit of India https://t.co/Pnd3GL1cCc — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) 1674789073000 She also suggested that the film’s name be changed to Indian Pathan as India was a secular democracy and not a theocracy like Afghanistan. Referring to the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, she writes, the crucial point is that India will never be Afghanistan, we all know what is happening in Afghanistan, it is beyond hell there , so the proper name for the Pathan movie according to its script is the Indian Pathan. Director Siddharth Anand is a huge box office hit domestically and overseas. It crosses Rs 300 crore globally in just three days. #Pathaan crosses 300 Crs Gross at the WW Box office in 3 days.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) 1674869506000

