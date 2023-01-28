Entertainment
Kang the Conqueror Actor Teases Villain’s Dangerous Intellect in the MCU
Jonathan Majors has shared new information about how dangerous his Kang the Conqueror is in the MCU.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will introduce the ultimate big villain of the multiverse saga to Kang, offering a first look at the main version of the multiverse Marvel villain. This will make Majors’ character a staple of MCU history for years to come, eventually going up against the Avengers in their first team-up movie since the end of the Infinity Saga.
Marvel promised that Kang would live up to the standard set by Josh Brolin’s Thanos, even stating that he would surpass Thanos as the most powerful villain the MCU has ever seen.
But while that power will largely come from a technological source, Majors teased another aspect of Kang that sets him apart from every other MCU antagonist in history.
Kang’s intelligence unparalleled in the MCU
Talk with DeadlineMCU star Jonathan Majors has shared how his Marvel villain, Kang the Conqueror, makes his presence felt when he arrives at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
When discussing inspirations for the character, Majors pointed to historical leaders like Alexander the Great and Genghis Khan looking at Kang’s place in the universe:
“Inspirations for Kang, he’s a conqueror, isn’t he? You look at Alexander the Great, you look at Genghis Khan, Julius Caesar, start there. He’s part of an already established universe, these are inspiration.”
But on top of that, Majors noted that Kang’s main goal is to make sure everyone who faces him knows how smart he is, comparing his own place among villains to Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man. Among the heroes of the MCU:
“And then counterpoint, which is also important in character creation, is understanding how they counter people. You know, you’re smart, but look how smart I am. So you can watch Robert’s Iron Man Downey and say OK, if it’s the superhero superhero, et cetera, and I’m going to be the supervillain of supervillains, how do I counter that in the air?
Brains Over Brawn for Kang the Conqueror
In the comics, Kang is known as one of the smartest scientists in all of history, working out the details of time travel before traversing the multiverse to find and unite with different variants of himself. . This is already confirmed later in the MCU timeline, with Majors only offering a small glimpse of his supervillain’s supreme intelligence upon his arrival in Ant Man 3.
This new movie will see him coerce Scott Lang into helping him fix his chair of time, which will allow him to go anywhere he wants in time and space as he seeks to extend his reign over all of reality. This plot point will show not only his cleverness in working his own device, but also his cunning nature in knowing how to manipulate others in order to get what he wants and needs to achieve his goals.
Using iconic MCU actors like Robert Downey Jr. as inspiration has only pushed Majors to new limits with what he can do in the role. If his claim about Kang’s intelligence turns out to be true, fans are in for one of the deepest and most complex MCU villains in a long time.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on Friday, February 17.
