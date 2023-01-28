Hilarity abounds in The Play That Goes Wrong | Culture & Leisure
It takes great skill and talent to stage a play that is supposed to be as glitchy as The Play That Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields.
Fortunately, the Palo Alto Players cast and crew have an abundance of both in this 2012 play-in-a-play. Six of the eight actors are doubles, playing roles in the interior play, The Murder at Haversham Manor, which is supposed to be presented by an English company, the Cornley Drama Society.
Its convoluted plot involves the murder of Charles Haversham (Drew Benjamin Jones on opening night, alternating with Christopher Mahle), the night of the party celebrating his engagement to Sandra (Michelle Skinner).
The suspects are all there that night, including his brother Cecil (Braden Taylor) and butler Perkins (Brandon Silberstein). Detective Carter (Brad Satterwhite) looks into the case as complications arise.
Along the way, anything that could go wrong does. The Cornley actor playing Charles can’t feel comfortable on the sun lounger. Decorative objects fall from the wall. A stretcher is torn. Even the upper library is collapsing.
Sandra disappears, forcing Annie (Jen Maggio, alternating with Damaris Divito), a reluctant stagehand, then smoothing, to replace her. The Cornley actors miss their lines.
The action evolves into a hilarious farce, leaving the plot somewhat irrelevant and forcing the actors to be ever more acrobatic and agile. No wonder some tough roles are doubled.
Director Katie OBryon Champlin guides the cast through all this chaos with perfect timing. Great credit goes to set designers Patrick Klein and Kevin Davies for constructing a set full of dangers while ensuring the safety of the actors.
The fight and fall consultant is Dexter Fidler. Costumes are by Jenny Garcia, lighting by Carsten Koester and sound by Jeff Grafton. Others were crucial in creating this show.
The plot is secondary to the visual and auditory delights of this hilarious show with its talented cast and crew.
Running approximately two hours with an intermission, The Play That Goes Wrong will continue through February 5 at the Lucie Theater, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.
