Proposed $20 million development in North Liberty would create an entertainment district

NORTH LIBERTY A proposed $20 million development in North Liberty would bring various amenities to the growing city and create a much-needed new entertainment district just north of Penn Street.

The proposed development, called Solomons Landing, includes a 33,600 square foot indoor recreation center, as well as a 32,909 square foot bowling entertainment center with an adjacent Pizza Ranch restaurant.

Brandon Pratt from Lions Development Group told North Liberty City Council this week that the city should be a place where residents can live, work and play.

The next step is for the City of North Liberty to now fill the gap in the gaming component and, just as importantly, keep those dollars in our community, Pratt said at Tuesday’s meeting.

The nearly nine-acre project sits on the northwest corner of Penn Street and Jones Boulevard and extends west to Saratoga Place. All four parcels of land are owned by Pratt Real Estate Management Inc.

Pratt said the proposal would generate $30 million to $40 million in annual spending within North Liberty.

To make the Solomon’s Landing Entertainment District a reality, we need the city’s help and involvement, Pratt said.

North Liberty City Council was not required to take action last week, but expressed interest in hearing a more specific financial proposal on how the city can be a partner, potentially moving forward with incremental funding. of tax.

City staff will work with the developer on an economic development agreement that would be subject to council approval.

Indoor recreation center

The proposed indoor sports and recreation center called The Palestra will be used for various indoor sports and community events, Pratt said. The Palestra would be located on the west side of the lot at the corner of Saratoga Place and Hayes Lane.

Possible activities include basketball, indoor football, soccer, volleyball, pickleball and wrestling, as well as online gaming tournaments. Other features could include indoor inflatables, birthday parties, and the ability for seniors to have a place to hang out indoors.

Pratt said the building will remain full all week. Weekends would feature club sports tournaments, weekdays would have community events, and weeknights would be filled with local club and school teams.

In addition to the sports area, Pratt said there was also a mezzanine with AstroTurf, offices, bathrooms and a small concession stand.

The goal is to attract teams, clubs and people to the city of North Liberty for events and tournaments and then bring them into the community to spend money while waiting for their next event or game, said Pratt.

The Palestra alone is expected to generate $30 million in new revenue over the next six to seven years, Pratt said.

Entertainment center with restaurant

The Entertainment Center and Pizza Ranch are east of The Palestra with parking between the buildings, as shown on the site plan.

There will be 16 luxury bowling lanes, with four lanes that will be inside a private area that can be used for business functions, birthday parties and family gatherings, Pratt said.

There will also be a bar area, ax throwing, arcade, billiards and shuffleboard.

It will be a full-fledged family entertainment center that will bring a level of flair and quality that will rival almost anything in Iowa and appeal to not just the town of North Liberty but for many miles, Pratt said.

The entertainment facility and restaurant to the east will have televisions with live streams of games at the recreation center, so families can enjoy meals and drinks while watching other teams compete.

The parcel of land east of the Entertainment Center and Pizza Ranch is currently undeveloped but provides another opportunity to expand the project, Pratt said. Nothing is currently under contract for this area but conversations are ongoing, he added.

Make North Liberty a place of destination

Board members at the January 24 meeting expressed interest in the proposal to learn more about what a partnership might look like.

City Administrator Ryan Heiar said the next step is for city staff to work with Pratt and his team on a potential deal and get a clear understanding of what he wants, what he needs and why.

Board member Brent Smith said Pratts’ presentation was very impressive.

Council member RaQuishia Harrington added that she was excited to see what might happen with the project. She said it was important for families living in the city to have an entertainment zone.

Harrington added that she would like to see public transit options in this area so that families and young residents can travel easily.

You certainly touched on the fact that North Liberty has been a dormitory community for so long, and we want it to be a place of destination as well, Harrington said.

