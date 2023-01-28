Scottish actor Alan Cumming returns the OBE award on his 58th birthday in protest at ’empire toxicity’





Scottish actor Alan Cumming said on Friday he was returning his OBE Officer of the Order of the British Empire award, saying his eyes had been opened to the toxicity of the empire. Writing on his Instagram page, the Instinct and The good wife The actor, who also has US citizenship, said that although he was incredibly grateful to receive recognition in the 2009 Queens Birthday Honors List, he had recently changed his mind. Cumming said he received the OBE for his acting work as well as his activism for equal rights for the gay and lesbian community. The The death of queens and the ensuing conversations about the role of the monarchy and in particular how the British Empire benefited at the expense (and death) of indigenous peoples around the world were really eye-opening for me, said Cumming . Also, fortunately, times and laws in the United States have changed, and the great good that the award brought to the LGBTQ+ cause in 2009 is now less powerful than the apprehensions I have of being associated with the toxicity of empire. Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Cumming, who won two Tony Awards and a Laurence Olivier Award for his theatrical work, obtained American citizenship in 2008. Cumming told supporters he returned the OBE on his 58th birthday on Friday. I explained my reasons and reiterated my great gratitude for receiving it in the first place. I’ve become old Alan Cumming again, he said. Actor Michael Sheen said in 2020 that he returned his OBE after considering the tortured history between his native Wales and the English and British states.

