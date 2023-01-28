Wrexhams Hollywood owners sprinkle stardust on the FA Cup

London: Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney can sprinkle more stardust on the FA Cup when non-league Wrexham take on Sheffield United in the fourth round on Sunday.

The $2 million ($2.4 million) takeover of Wrexham by Reynolds and McElhenneys stunned the footballing world and brought an unexpected touch of glamor to humble North Wales two years ago .

Wrexham have been on an upward trajectory ever since, reaching the National League play-offs last season and finishing second in the FA Trophy.

This weekend’s FA Cup tie is a break from Wrexham’s primary aim of earning promotion to the fourth tier after a 15-year absence.

Phil Parkinson’s side are top of the National League’s Fifth Division, three points ahead of second-placed Notts County.

Sheffield United, currently second in the Championship, could pose a significant obstacle to Wrexham’s hopes of forcing an FA Cup clash.

But Wrexham have already earned a Championship scalp this season with their upset 4-3 victory at Coventry in the third round.

Wrexham are in the fourth round for the first time since 2000 and Reynolds, known for starring in the ‘Deadpool’ films, admitted the Coventry win left him ‘totally speechless’.

Optimism is at its highest at Wrexham since the Hollywood takeover saw Parkinson bolster his squad with several signings usually out of reach for a fifth-tier side.

“The owners and all of us together are working hard to put Wrexham firmly back on the footballing map. It’s a big step in that direction,” Parkinson said.

History of upheavals

The early days of Reynolds and McElhenney’s reign were captured in the popular Netflix documentary “Welcome to Wrexham”, with the streaming service planning a second series later in 2023.

Reynolds and McElhenney even hosted King Charles at the clubs’ modest Racecourse Ground in December as part of celebrations for Wrexham’s city status.

“Our job is to make sure the second series is as exciting as possible,” Parkinson told BBC Sport.

“There are some good episodes on our FA Cup alone.”

Wrexham’s growing social media presence in the days of Reynolds and McElhenney reflects the clubs’ new cult.

The club’s Twitter account now has over 320,000 followers, with Reynolds and McElhenney keeping Wrexham in the spotlight with their emotional tweets as they follow the team home in the United States.

“I’ll probably hear from them before the game, and obviously they’ll follow the game,” Parkinson said.

“They watch every National League home and away game in America, and make the trip from time to time. They wish us all the best, with a clear understanding that this is a great day for the club. “

Wrexham already had a history of memorable cup upsets long before Reynolds and McElhenney brought the club to a wider audience.

In 1992 Wrexham, then in the Fourth Division, handed a humiliating 2-1 defeat to reigning English champions Arsenal in the third round at the Racecourse Ground.

They also knocked out top flight West Ham in the third round in 1997, with the Third Division side winning 1-0 at Upton Park.

Wrexham even took their giant conquests to Europe, notoriously ignoring their fourth tier status to knock out Porto in the 1984-85 Cup Winners’ Cup.

If this season’s lowest-ranked team in the FA Cup cause a shock this weekend, it will be another Hollywood ending for Wrexham and their celebrity owners.