Medical Simulation Conference Brings Hollywood Special Effects to Orlando Orlando Sentinel

When Dr. Haru Okuda trained as an emergency physician more than two decades ago, he first learned how to perform procedures by practicing on patients.

There were so many instances of me being a resident-in-training and medical student that I was terrified. I felt like I was causing harm, said Okuda, now president of the Society for Simulation in Healthcare.

Okuda and other simulation researchers, physicians and leaders have since worked to ensure that the next generation of medical professionals do not use patients as test subjects. They have developed increasingly realistic clinical simulators that students can try out before encountering a real life or death scenario.

From Sunday to Thursday, the 2023 International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare brought together Hollywood-grade special effects, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, actors and robots at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, widely recognized as the modeling and simulation capital of the world.

Whether simulation via Disney, simulation via NASA…we often say [Orlando] is probably the best-kept secret, said Jarrod Young, one of the co-chairs of the meeting planning team and director of operations technology and business development at the Center for Healthcare Improvement and Patient Simulation at the University of Tennessee Health. Science Center.

The conference exhibit hall housed millions of dollars worth of technology from more than 140 companies, drawing a record 4,200 attendees, according to Okuda.

Technology on display included Lifecast Body Simulation Globals hyper-realistic training model of a child with Down syndrome, designed based on a 3D scan of a real-life 7-year-old child.

The model allows doctors to practice treating 1 in 700 people in the United States born with Down syndrome each year, many of whom have unique physical characteristics that make care different from caring for children without a genetic disorder.

Recently, more and more companies have pivoted beyond physical simulations to newer technologies such as virtual reality, mixed reality and artificial intelligence.

This year, in mainstream media and in our industry, AI is taking hold. So I think a lot of virtual reality applications are increasingly being integrated into our work, said Sean Cavanaugh, co-chair of the planning team and associate director of simulation education at the Long Island School of Medicine in New York University.

Gaumard Scientific Company presented a robot, the Victoria S2200, which simulates the complications of labor and delivery by giving birth to a robot baby.

In 2021, Gaumard unveiled a mixed reality system that allows students to put on a virtual reality headset and see what’s going on inside a woman in real time, projected onto the body of the robot Victoria while ‘she’s giving birth.

Job simulators like this can cost around $70,000 and are a staple at many Florida nursing and medical schools.

With such high prices for simulation technology, hundreds of studies have been conducted to determine if medical simulations work.

The US Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality Notes from the Patient Safety Network that clinical simulations significantly improve student knowledge and skills and, to a lesser extent, improve patient outcomes.

Their rise was largely born out of a need to reduce errors. 2016 Johns Hopkins researchers calculated that more than 250,000 deaths in the United States each year are due to medical errors.

The University of Central Florida, like many places in the state, has embraced this growing trend. Simulation is commonplace in the education of nurses and doctors at university.

For the past 16 months, professors have broadcast lifelike holograms of patients and speakers into classrooms, both in pre-recorded content and in live video chats, said Bari Hoffman, associate dean for clinical affairs. at the College of Health Professions and Sciences.

This technology, widely used in the entertainment industry, overcomes geographic and practical barriers in medical training and allows students to examine patients in greater depth, Hoffman said.

Last month, Howie Mandel was teleported from Los Angeles to discuss his experiences with ADHD, OCD and anxiety.

An interdisciplinary team of UCF researchers is studying the impact of this simulation technology on student learning through special glasses that track their concentration, attention and eye movements.

Like any new digital tool, it has a lot of sparkle, Hoffman said. But the most impactful element is how it elevates the learning experience and learning outcomes.

Simulation by itself, without a deliberate, evidence-based training program, will not necessarily improve the quality of patient care, said meeting co-chair Young.

You can do it with high tech or low tech as long as that educational session was set up intentionally and delivered appropriately, Young said.

In the coming years, practice via simulation is likely to become a mandatory step before treating patients, predicts a 2022 mini-review article published in Frontiers in public health.

However, as the simulation expands, it needs to become accessible to schools and healthcare facilities with smaller budgets, said SSH President Okuda.

Were starting to use simulation for really critical topics like health equity, diversity, Okuda said. The disparities between the people who are being trained are growing. And in hospitals and healthcare systems, disparities in quality and safety are also growing.

Some companies are already working towards this goal.

The world’s largest cleft lip and palate organization, Smile Train, is trying to level the playing field for doctors in low-resource settings through a partnership with Biodigital, Inc.

The companies have created a platform to train surgeons in low- and middle-income countries to perform medical procedures via virtual reality headsets that give learners the opportunity to practice step-by-step procedures and troubleshoot when the things go wrong.

When you experience it live, you can panic. It’s best to experience it outside of the operating room first, said Aaron Oliker, co-founder and chief innovation officer at BioDigital.

