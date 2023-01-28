Was Elijah Wood dismissed by Hollywood?

Elijah Wood made his first dent in the acting world with the wildly popular debut film The Lord of the Rings trilogy in 2001, and what a breach it was. Prior to his pivotal role as the stoic hobbit Frodo Baggins, Wood enjoyed exposure in smaller roles in Back to the future part II, the good son and deep impact, among others. Woods the Lord of the Rings the casting simultaneously launched and prevented his acting career.

Like its contemporary franchise star Daniel Radcliffe, who starred in the first Harry Potter film in 2001, Wood quickly fell under the shadow of typing. Having played such an iconic role in Peter Jackson’s groundbreaking trilogy, Wood was scared and fell victim to the typography curse that followed. The king’s return in 2003. In response, Wood sought roles as far removed from fantasy as possible, resulting in unexpected projects like Green Streeta hooligan film about British football and romantic sci-fi film starring Jim Carrey, The eternal sunshine of the spotless mind.

It’s funny, Wood once said The Guardian of its typical problems. When Maniacal was first announced that all references in the press were to Frodo, yet that was eight years ago! I’ve worked on a bunch of very different films since then. I guess what it showed was that Frodo never leaves. The Lord of the Rings transcended the thing of just being movies. They entered popular culture in extreme and probably irreversible ways.

These non-fantasy roles have undoubtedly added eclecticism to Woods’ resume, but over time his presence in the film industry seems to have tapered off. This is, in part, attributable to the fact that he is not a one trick pony. Wood runs his own production company, SpectreVision, and even ventures into the music business with his own label, Simian Records. Since the label’s inception in 2005, Wood has become a revered DJ and trusted patron of the art.

With those side feats and a notable move into voice acting roles lately, Wood seems perfectly happy to escape the limelight and shake off the paparazzi. However, it’s possible Woods’ move away from Hollywood wasn’t entirely of his own volition.

Wood is known for his exemplary moral compass; beyond philanthropy and charity work, he rarely shy away from speaking out for justice. For a brief character reference, Liev Schreiber, who directed 2005’s Everything is illuminatedonce described Wood as having genuine goodness as a human being.

As Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct case illustrates, Hollywood may be as beautiful and ubiquitous as the Moon, but its dark side cannot be ignored. In such an industry, courageous voices are essential for progressive justice, but when authors hold high positions, it can be catastrophic for career prospects.

In 2020, Wood upset Hollywood executives after telling the British newspaper The Sunday Times that the American film industry was full of sexual predators using their powerful positions to target budding young actors. If you can imagine it, it probably happened, Wood said. If you are innocent, know very little about the world and want to succeed, people with parasitic interests will see you as their prey.

He went on to compare the extent of Hollywood’s dark secrets to those of disgraced British TV personality Jimmy Savile, who used his position and an act of philanthropic cover to abuse up to 500 victims before his death in 2011.

Amid the ensuing furor, Wood backed up the statement while admitting he had no first-hand experience of the dark side of Hollywood. Let’s be clear, he explained. This topic of child abuse is an important topic that should be discussed and properly researched. But as I said absolutely clearly, I have no first-hand experience or observation on the subject.

It’s unclear how much of an impact these statements had or will have on Woods’ film career, but he can be assured that he was right to speak out on the subject. With his own production and label ventures running smoothly, Wood needn’t worry.